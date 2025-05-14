403
Orient Insurance Announces Q1 2025 Results, Highlighting Increased Revenue And Earnings Per Share
Over the past quarter, insurance revenue growth expanded significantly to AED 2.15 billion, up from AED 1.79 billion in Q1 2024. Meanwhile, net profit after tax increased to AED 312.6 million this quarter, compared to AED 300.3 million for the same period in 2024. Earnings per share grew 4.1%, rising to AED 62.52 per share compared to AED 60.07 in Q1 2024. Key financial highlights for Q1 2025:
Insurance Revenue: AED 2.15 billion, up by 20.2% from AED 1.79 billion in Q1 2024.
Net Profit After Tax: AED 312.6 million, representing a 4.1% increase from AED 300.3 million in Q1 2024.
Total Equity: AED 5.59 billion, a 7.4% increase from AED 5.21 billion at the end of 2024.
Total Assets: AED 16.39 billion, up by 4.6% from AED 15.67 billion at the end of 2024.
Earnings Per Share: AED 62.52, up by 4.1% from AED 60.07 in Q1 2024.
