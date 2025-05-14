Introduction To UXUY Protocol

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GasLess Transactions Are Significantly Lowering the Barrier to On-Chain Trading

The advent of crypto has created the largest ownerless asset system in human history. Under the guidance of evolving crypto narratives, assets are being minted, issued, traded, and stored at near-zero marginal cost.

While centralized exchanges (CEXs) offer trading venues for a select number of popular assets, they can no longer meet the rapidly growing demand. It is evident that CEXs are limiting the expansion of the crypto industry.

UXUY Protocol aims to become a new layer of on-chain infrastructure by creating a permissionless and decentralized DEX framework. By connecting multiple major blockchains, it seamlessly integrates AMMs and order books, enabling ultra-fast on-chain crypto trading. At the same time, it provides powerful tools for developers and users to foster innovation and adoption in areas such as RWA and DeFi.

The Explosion of Crypto Assets

As blockchain continues to gain traction, crypto assets are rapidly emerging as one of the most disruptive and high-growth forces globally. From the“super meme cycle” to the“Trump coin” craze, and the widespread use of USD, treasuries, stablecoins, and RWAs (Real World Assets), crypto assets have evolved far beyond simple transfers and trades. They are now deeply integrating with the real world and accelerating the structural transformation of the global financial system.

In this permissionless new system, crypto assets have created a trustless financial network with no central authority-becoming the largest and most open ownerless asset system in human history. Various cryptocurrencies, tokens, and other forms of digital assets are minted, issued, traded, and stored at nearly zero marginal cost. This enables founders, users, small dev teams, and large institutions across the globe to easily participate in this decentralized economy.

Permissionless Trading Infrastructure

Existing trading infrastructure is under strain. While centralized exchanges (CEXs) provide trading for major crypto assets, their centralized nature cannot keep up with the rapidly expanding demand. CEXs have become a major bottleneck for asset discovery and adoption.

The key to solving this lies in building a permissionless and decentralized trading infrastructure that can meet the broader needs of DeFi and multi-chain asset trading. UXUY Protocol was born to break these limitations-offering a more open, transparent, and secure decentralized trading platform.

UXUY Protocol connects multiple leading blockchains and integrates AMM, order book, RFQ, and oracle-based solutions to provide a fast and low-cost trading environment, enabling free movement of assets across chains. This decentralized model not only improves early asset liquidity but also enhances user security and privacy.

UXUY Protocol is pioneering a new paradigm in crypto trading-launching an entirely new category beyond CEXs and DEXs: SEX (Smart Exchange Protocol) .

Unlike traditional centralized or decentralized exchanges, SEX goes beyond mere trading. It introduces innovations such as abstract wallets, GasLess transactions, on-chain AI alerts, and one-click trading-fundamentally reshaping the on-chain trading. By making trading faster, cheaper, and smarter, it delivers truly accessible crypto finance for everyone. The first app built on SEX, UXUY APP , is non-custodial-user assets remain fully in their control without exposure to platform risks or hacks, enabling both security and self-sovereignty.

With its innovative GasLess module , users can trade on-chain without paying gas fees. This allows both everyday users and developers to enjoy efficient decentralized trading without extra costs-accelerating the adoption of crypto assets and advancing the decentralized ecosystem.

What Is UXUY Protocol Doing?

UXUY Protocol's core mission is to build a permissionless protocol that comprehensively addresses the liquidity issues of on-chain trading. By combining multiple trading mechanisms, it not only offers an efficient platform for existing crypto assets but also supports the onboarding and liquidity of emerging ones.

The protocol uses smart routing to aggregate a variety of trading models, including AMM (Automated Market Maker), OrderBook, RFQ (Request for Quote), and oracle-based pricing solutions-providing diverse trading options to cater to the needs of users and developers.

Whether you're a professional trader, DeFi developer, or an institution bringing RWA onto the blockchain, UXUY Protocol offers the right trading path for you.

Unlike traditional DEX protocols, UXUY Protocol retains the advantages of various trading models and builds on them to offer accurate pricing and lower slippage.

AMM (Automated Market Maker)

AMMs are the dominant trading model for traditional DEXs. Users trade assets via liquidity pools, making it ideal for long-tail and early-stage tokens. The benefits include simplicity, no need for matching engines, and inherent decentralization.

However, AMMs face challenges such as high slippage, impermanent loss, and low capital efficiency, making them vulnerable to frontrunning and MEV attacks. Many LPs (liquidity providers) report greater losses from impermanent loss than gains from fees.

UXUY Protocol treats AMM as a core liquidity source and uses smart routing to dynamically optimize trade paths, enhancing efficiency and cost-without being limited to AMM alone.

OrderBook (On-Chain Order Book)

Order books-used in traditional finance and CEXs-offer more precise price discovery than AMMs. But on-chain implementation demands higher performance and infrastructure, along with complex deployment and higher liquidity costs.

Best suited for high-volume assets, UXUY Protocol supports high-performance on-chain order book protocols to improve price precision and depth-delivering a professional-grade experience for serious traders.

RFQ (Request for Quote)

RFQ is ideal for large trades where liquidity may be limited-making it the preferred choice for custom OTC deals.

Since RFQ relies on market makers' responses, it's less real-time and less automated, and therefore not suitable for frequent small trades. UXUY Protocol integrates RFQ to meet institutional demands for price stability and trade privacy.

Oracle-Based Solutions

Oracle models provide asset pricing through high-quality data sources-ideal for RWA, stablecoins, and some derivatives. Their strength lies in transparency and authoritative pricing, though they may suffer from delays, manipulation, or feed attacks.

UXUY Protocol leverages major oracle networks to support pricing and settlement, building a more robust trading system.

Additionally, UXUY Protocol's cross-chain interoperability and liquidity provide a richer infrastructure for the on-chain trading of crypto assets.

UXUY Founder Kevin Says:

“By integrating AMM, OrderBook, RFQ mechanisms, and oracle-powered pricing, UXUY Protocol systematically solves the liquidity challenges in crypto trading. It is also the first on-chain trading system to implement GasLess transactions-lowering the user barrier and accelerating the shift from CEX to SEX (Smart Exchange Protocol).”

