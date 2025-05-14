403
MICHELIN Primacy 5 Launches in the Middle East and Africa, Delivering Unmatched Safety, Longevity, and Low Environmental Impact
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 14 May 2025 - Michelin, a global leader in sustainable mobility, is introducing the MICHELIN Primacy 5 to the Middle East and Africa. With nearly 20 years of legacy in the Middle East’s entry and premium tyre segment, the Primacy line continues to evolve, offering a latest-generation tyre designed that meets the diverse needs of drivers in the region.
Harkesh Jaggi, Vice-President, Sales & Marketing for Michelin Middle East & North Africa, commented, “Our markets consistently demand high-quality tyres that offer superior comfort, safety, and durability. Michelin has been a pioneer in tyre technology, and with the Primacy range, its legacy continues spanning nearly 20 years in the Middle East continuously evolving to meet drivers' changing needs and expectations. The evolution to the MICHELIN Primacy 5 in 2025 marks a significant milestone. We believe this tyre line will be highly successful across Africa and the Middle East, delivering outstanding performance and sustainability benefits.”
A Tyre Built for Lasting Performance, Safety, and Durability
Developing a new generation of tyres presents several challenges as it requires enhancing multiple key performance areas without compromising others. The MICHELIN Primacy 5 excels by simultaneously improving lifespan, silence and comfort while maintaining a high level of safety.
Thanks to a new patented tread pattern and a 10% increase in groove depth compared to the MICHELIN Primacy 4+, the MICHELIN Primacy 5 optimises water evacuation, improving wet braking performance and increasing safety by 4% on wet surfaces when new. With an 18% increase in lifespan, this tyre allows drivers to travel approximately 7,000 km further than its predecessor, ensuring safe and comfortable journeys on both urban roads and long-distance routes throughout the Middle East and Africa.
As vehicles grow heavier and demand for durability rises, the MICHELIN Primacy 5 is engineered to meet these challenges while supporting environmental sustainability. Additionally, the growing popularity of electric vehicles highlights the need for noise reduction and comfort. The Primacy 5 builds on the legacy of the Primacy range by integrating Michelin’s expertise in minimising interior noise and optimising ride comfort.
Michelin’s Commitment to a Sustainable Future
Michelin is dedicated to reducing its environmental footprint by conducting Life Cycle Assessments (LCA) at every stage of a tyre's life, from development and manufacturing to transport, usage, and end-of-life. Each new tyre must outperform its predecessor in both performance and efficiency. The MICHELIN Primacy 5 improves its LCA by 6%, driven by a 18% increase in lifespan and a 5% reduction in rolling resistance. This commitment ensures that the Primacy 5 not only meets the demands of today’s drivers but also contributes to a more sustainable and eco-friendly future.
Designed for Hatchbacks, Sedans, Crossovers, and SUVs Across All Engine Types
The MICHELIN Primacy 5 is engineered to meet the needs of hatchbacks, sedans, crossovers, and SUVs across the Middle East and Africa. It ensures superior performance regardless of engine type - combustion, hybrid, or electric.
