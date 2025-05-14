MECC Launches Book Documenting Whale Sharks In Qatari Waters, Protection Efforts

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC) has launched the book“Whale Shark in Qatar” at the ongoing Doha International Book Fair.

This publication represents an important practical contribution to environmental documentation, focusing on one of the region's unique marine species and reflecting the state's commitment to protecting biodiversity and promoting environmental sustainability in Qatar and the Arabian Gulf.

The book aims to serve as a reliable scientific reference, offering updated information on whale sharks, their biological classification, and assessments of their environmental status. It also addresses the challenges they face in their natural habitat and emphasises their role as a key component in maintaining the balance of the marine ecosystem - especially given their inclusion on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's (IUCN) Red List of threatened species. On this occasion, Assistant Undersecretary for Protection and Nature Reserves Affairs, Dr. Ibrahim Abdul Latif Al-Muslemani stated that the publication of this book marks an unprecedented national and scientific achievement. It is the first comprehensive documentation reference on whale sharks in the region and highlights the species as endangered and listed on the IUCN Red List.

He explained that the book documents data on more than 330 whale sharks identified in Qatar's territorial waters between 2022 and 2023. This was achieved using advanced techniques, including underwater photography, aerial drone imaging, and precise measurements of the sharks' lengths and weights, along with analysis of skin patterns and visible scars.

He pointed out that monitoring results showed a significant increase in visible injuries on the sharks - from 15% in 2022 to over 50% in 2023 - underscoring the need to intensify protection efforts and take proactive measures to ensure the safety of these creatures. He added that the whale shark is the largest fish species in the world, and Qatari waters host one of the largest global aggregations of this species. These sharks typically gather off Qatar's coasts from mid-April to the end of September -sometimes until mid-October - before migrating to depths of up to 50 metres to settle in areas with moderate temperatures around 22°C.

