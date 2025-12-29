403
Blizzard Hits Midwest, Great Lakes in US
(MENAFN) A severe winter storm has swept across the US Midwest and Great Lakes, unleashing heavy snowfall, blizzard-like conditions, and powerful winds that have paralyzed travel and left tens of thousands without electricity during the busy post-holiday season.
Data from PowerOutage.us, a real-time monitoring platform, showed that nearly 75,000 customers in Michigan were still without power as of December 28, largely due to ice accumulation and storm damage.
The National Weather Service issued blizzard warnings across several states, cautioning of wind gusts reaching 60 mph, intense snowfalls, and near-zero visibility that could pose life-threatening hazards into the early part of the week.
Sections of Interstate 35, a major highway stretching from Texas to Duluth, Minnesota, were shut down in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa following multiple crashes and whiteout conditions. The closures mainly impacted the stretch from Owatonna, Minnesota, southward through the Iowa border to Ames, with officials strongly advising against travel.
Air travel nationwide has also been thrown into chaos, with thousands of flights canceled or delayed, according to FlightAware. Major airports, including Chicago O’Hare International, experienced significant disruptions.
As the storm system intensified, tornado watches were issued for parts of the southern Midwest, underscoring the complex and dangerous nature of the weather event.
