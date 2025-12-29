403
AES Leaders Reject Foreign Interference
(MENAFN) Niger’s interim president, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, has accused imperialist powers — notably former colonizer France — of attempting to “provoke chaos” within the Alliance of Sahel States (AES). He emphasized that no external actor, global institution, or lobby group will be permitted to impose conditions on the alliance.
Addressing a summit of the AES in Bamako, Mali, on Tuesday, Tchiani described the bloc as a sovereignty-driven initiative, born out of frustration with decades of foreign military presence and political pressure in the Sahel region.
“Decisions concerning our peoples are taken in Ouagadougou, in Bamako, in Niamey, on confederal territory, by the authorities of the confederation … and nowhere else,” he declared.
The Nigerien leader argued that poverty and instability in the Sahel stem from unequal partnerships and outside interference, insisting that “there is no progress… without true independence.”
The AES was established in September 2023 by three former French colonies following military coups in each country, amid a jihadist insurgency linked to Al-Qaeda and Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) that has claimed thousands of lives and displaced millions over the past decade. In July 2024, the alliance was elevated to a confederation, after which Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger withdrew from the West African regional bloc ECOWAS, citing sanctions and accusations that the organization served foreign interests.
The AES was established in September 2023 by three former French colonies following military coups in each country, amid a jihadist insurgency linked to Al-Qaeda and Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) that has claimed thousands of lives and displaced millions over the past decade. In July 2024, the alliance was elevated to a confederation, after which Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger withdrew from the West African regional bloc ECOWAS, citing sanctions and accusations that the organization served foreign interests.
