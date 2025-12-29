403
China conducts joint army drills around Taiwan
(MENAFN) China has initiated extensive joint military exercises around Taiwan, describing the maneuvers as a strong warning against "Taiwan independence separatist forces" and "external interference," according to official statements released on Monday.
Military units operating under the Eastern Theater Command of the People’s Liberation Army were deployed across multiple areas surrounding Taiwan, including the Taiwan Strait and zones to the north, southwest, southeast, and east of the island. The drills, designated as "Justice Mission 2025," involved coordinated operations by fighter aircraft, bombers, unmanned aerial vehicles, and long-range rocket forces, as stated by a military spokesperson.
The exercises are intended to simulate attacks on mobile ground targets and to assess the military’s capacity to carry out accurate strikes against high-value objectives under integrated combat conditions. Describing the scope of the maneuvers, the spokesperson said, “With vessels and aircraft approaching Taiwan island in close proximity from different directions, troops of multiple services engage in joint assaults to test their joint operations capabilities."
The drills follow a recent announcement by the Trump administration earlier this month approving eight new arms packages for Taiwan, valued at more than $11 billion in what was described as a record single sale to Taipei. In response, Beijing imposed sanctions on at least 20 US defense companies and 10 senior executives involved in the transactions.
According to the PLA official, the exercises represent a serious warning against "Taiwan independence" separatist forces and outside involvement, and are described as a legitimate and necessary measure to defend China’s sovereignty and national unity. No information was released regarding how long the drills are expected to continue.
