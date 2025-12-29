403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sudan’s Premier Unveils New Peace Roadmap at UN
(MENAFN) On Monday, Sudanese Prime Minister Kamil Idris introduced a fresh peace plan to the UN Security Council aimed at halting the country’s ongoing civil war. The violent confrontation between the national army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has persisted since April 2023.
The initiative was presented during an open session requested by Sudan’s civilian administration. Idris explained that the proposal outlines a gradual process, beginning with a ceasefire under international monitoring. This would be followed by the relocation of RSF fighters from urban centers to designated camps overseen by the UN, the African Union, and the Arab League.
“The Sudanese civilian government’s initiative to end the conflict begins with a ceasefire, disarmament, non-selective justice, and non-formal reconciliation,” Idris emphasized. He further noted that the plan includes disarming RSF forces, implementing transitional justice measures such as war crimes trials and reviews of conflict-related cases, and potentially integrating some RSF members into national security structures. The framework also envisions restoring humanitarian access and enabling displaced citizens to return to their homes.
This proposal builds upon a roadmap submitted to the UN in March 2025, which similarly called for a ceasefire, the withdrawal of RSF troops from cities, a three-month humanitarian corridor, and the repatriation of displaced populations.
The initiative was presented during an open session requested by Sudan’s civilian administration. Idris explained that the proposal outlines a gradual process, beginning with a ceasefire under international monitoring. This would be followed by the relocation of RSF fighters from urban centers to designated camps overseen by the UN, the African Union, and the Arab League.
“The Sudanese civilian government’s initiative to end the conflict begins with a ceasefire, disarmament, non-selective justice, and non-formal reconciliation,” Idris emphasized. He further noted that the plan includes disarming RSF forces, implementing transitional justice measures such as war crimes trials and reviews of conflict-related cases, and potentially integrating some RSF members into national security structures. The framework also envisions restoring humanitarian access and enabling displaced citizens to return to their homes.
This proposal builds upon a roadmap submitted to the UN in March 2025, which similarly called for a ceasefire, the withdrawal of RSF troops from cities, a three-month humanitarian corridor, and the repatriation of displaced populations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment