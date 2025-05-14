Operation Keller: What Does It Mean? What Happened Under Indian Army's New Mission? What We Know So Far

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Indian Army has launched Operation Keller, days after it destroyed nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) as part of Operation Sindoor .

What is Operation Keller?

Operation Keller was a“search and destroy” mission launched by the Indian Army in the Shukroo Keller area of Shopian in Jammu & Kashmir.

Shopian is a district in South Kashmir.

Operation Keller was conducted on May 13, 2025.

Why was Operation Keller launched?

The Indian Army said on Tuesday, May 13, that it launched a "search and destroy operation" after receiving information about the presence of terrorists in the general area Shukroo Keller of the Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The army posted on X in this regard, marking the social media note as“OPERATION KELLER.”

The post read, "OPERATION KELLER; On 13 May 2025, based on specific intelligence of a #RashtriyasRifles Unit, about presence of terrorists in general area Shoekal Keller, #Shopian, #IndianArmy launched a search and destroy Operation."

The "Operation is in progress," the Indian Army said on Tuesday. Since then, there has been no other update on“OPERATION KELLER.”

The Indian army said three“hardcore terrorists” were killed during the operation, under which the“terrorists opened heavy fire and fierce firefight ensued”.

“During the operation, terrorists opened heavy fire and fierce firefight ensued, which resulted in elimination of three hardcore terrorists,” the army said.

Who were the three terrorists killed in Operation Keller?

Top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Shahid Kuttay was among three terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials told news agency PTI on Tuesday, May 13.

A police official identified two of the three deceased terrorists as Shahid Kuttay and Adnan Shafi. The identity of the third one was being ascertained.

According to the report, Shahid Kuttay was a resident of Chotipora Heerpora area of Shopian. He had joined the terror ranks in March 2023. He was a category "A" terrorist and a top LeT commander, the official said.

Kuttay was allegedly involved in several terror incidents and anti-national activities, including in the killing of BJP sarpanch at Heerpora on May 18, 2024.

Adnan Shafi was said to be a resident of Wanduna Melhora area of Shopian. He had joined the LeT in October 2024 and was a category "C" terrorist. He was allegedly involved in the killing of non-local labourer at Wachi, Shopian on October 18, 2024, the official said.