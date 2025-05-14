Anurag Kashyap Hits Out At Vivek Agnihotri, Calls Him ‘Jhoota Aadmi’

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Indian auteur Anurag Kashyap, who is known for films like 'Black Friday', Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Ugly', and others, has slammed fellow director Vivek Agnihotri for his alleged lies.

On Wednesday, Anurag took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared an interview in which Vivek called him a drunkard and an irresponsible artiste.

Pointing his guns at Vivek, Anurag wrote,“Kitna jhootha hai ye aadmi. Shooting London mein hui thi (This man is such a liar. The shooting of the film took place in London). I was in india. He didn't want the script by motwane or me. He wanted to make Lagaan of football and took his own writer to write that crappy script. Neither me nor @motwayne Went on the set ever. Stop posturing @vivekagnihotri (sic)”.

The film in question is 'Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal', which starred John Abraham and Arshad Warsi. While Anurag is credited as the dialogue writer in the film along with Rohit Malhotra, Vikramaditya Motwane has penned the screenplay for the film. Rohit shares the credit for screenplay and dialogues.

Earlier, Anurag faced backlash after he made a comment while responding to criticism of the recently released film 'Phule', which is a biopic based on social reformers Jyotirao Phule and his wife Savitribai Phule. The remark, interpreted by some as casteist, sparked outrage online and triggered calls for legal action.

Following the controversy, Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah, along with his family and colleagues, received rape and death threats from online trolls. The director also faced legal action as an FIR was filed against him in Jaipur for the use of abusive language towards the community.

He later issued an apology following an uproar over his remarks on the Brahmin community.