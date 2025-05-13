GABBY's DOLLHOUSE LIVE! PRESENTED BY WALMART KICKS OFF 80+ SHOW NORTH AMERICAN TOUR IN LONG BEACH, CA

MENAFN - PR Newswire)will be available startingfromto(local time) atGeneralbeginsat(local time)

This will mark the North American live stage debut for Gabby's Dollhouse Live!, based on the global preschool sensation from DreamWorks Animation. In this a-MEOW-zing new musical show, Gabby uncovers a special acorn that needs the magical touch of a rainbow to grow. But when CatRat causes a color cat-astrophe and breaks the rainbow, Gabby and the Gabby Cats must find the colors again to set things right.

"We're thrilled to partner with TEG Life Like Touring and DreamWorks Animation to bring Gabby's Dollhouse to the stage for the very first time in North America, including the iconic Grand Ole Opry and Chicago Theatre ," said Jonathan Shank , CEO, Terrapin Station Entertainment . "This beloved series has sparked the imaginations of families around the world, and we can't wait to translate its joy, heart, and creativity into a one-of-a-kind live experience."

"DreamWorks is excited to be collaborating with TEG Life Like Touring and Terrapin Station Entertainment to bring Gabby's Dollhouse Live! to North America," said Michael Vollman , EVP, Marketing for DreamWorks Animation . "Gabby's Dollhouse is a world full of magic, music and friendship, and this live show is no exception. We can't wait to see families dancing, singing and 'pinch pinching' along with Gabby in this spectacular production."

Universal Destinations and Experiences , SVP of Global Location Based Entertainment and Licensing, Gerald Raines stated, "We are delighted to work with TEG Life Like Touring and DreamWorks Animation to bring this exciting show to Gabby's many fans."

TEG Group Chairman Geoff Jones said: "TEG is extremely happy to be bringing this beloved DreamWorks franchise to life on stage. Being granted the rights to develop and tour this new stage show worldwide is an incredible achievement for TEG Life Like Touring, and we are pleased to be partnering with Terrapin Station Entertainment to launch this production in North America. The all-new production will capture the magic of Gabby and her friends live on stage when it opens in California before touring the world from 2025."

Gabby's Dollhouse has been a top 10 series in 63 countries on Netflix and follows the fun adventures of Gabby, as she unboxes a brand-new surprise in every episode before jumping into a fantastical animated world full of adorable cat characters that live inside her magical dollhouse. This fall, Gabby is setting off on her biggest adventure yet in Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie, heading to theaters on September 26.

This new stage production of GABBY'S DOLLHOUSE LIVE! PRESENTED BY WALMART brings to life an exciting original story featuring unique puppets, dynamic staging, and songs including "Hey Gabby", "You Can't Spell Meow Without Me", "Sprinkle Party", and others that will have audiences singing and dancing along, from beginning to end.

GABBY'S DOLLHOUSE LIVE! 2025 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

Fri, Sep 19, 2025 - Long Beach, CA - Terrace Theater

Sat, Sept 20, 2025 - Thousand Oaks, CA - Fred Kavli Theatre (2 Shows)

Sun, Sept 21, 2025 - San Francisco, CA - Golden Gate Theatre

Wed, Sept 24, 2025 - Fresno, CA - Saroyan Theatre

Thurs, Sept 25, 2025 - San Diego, CA - Balboa Theatre

Fri, Sept 26, 2025 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Harold J Miossi Cultural and Performing Arts Center (2 Shows)

Sat, Sept 27, 2025 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Theater

Sun, Sept 28, 2025 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Arts Center (Ikeda)

Tue, Sept 30, 2025 - Lubbock, TX - Buddy Holly Hall

Wed, Oct 1, 2025 - Midland, TX - Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center

Thurs, Oct 2, 2025 - Corpus Christi, TX - Selena Auditorium

Fri, Oct 3, 2025 - Sugarland, TX - Smart Financial Centre

Sat, Oct 4, 2025 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre (2 Shows)

Sun, Oct 5, 2025 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre (2 Shows)

Wed, Oct 8, 2025 - Mobile, AL - Mobile Saenger Theatre

Thurs, Oct 9, 2025 - Jacksonville, FL - Moran Theater

Fri, Oct 10, 2025 - Melbourne, FL - King Center

Sat, Oct 11, 2025 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Au-Rene Theater

Sun, Oct 12, 2025 - Tampa, FL - Carol Morsani Hall

Mon, Oct 13, 2025 - Orlando, FL -Walt Disney Theater

Wed, Oct 15, 2025 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Thurs, Oct 16, 2025 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium

Fri, Oct 17, 2025 - Richmond, VA - Altria Theater

Sat, Oct 18, 2025 - Baltimore, MD - The Lyric

Sun, Oct 19, 2025 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center (2 Shows)

Tues, Oct 21, 2025 - Wilkes Barre, PA - F.M. Kirby Center

Wed, Oct 22, 2025 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

Thurs, Oct 23, 2025 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre

Fri, Oct 24, 2025 - White Plains, NY - Westchester County Center

Sat, Oct 25, 2025 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen Performing Arts Center (2 Shows)

Sun, Oct 26, 2025 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center (2 Shows)

Tue, Oct 28, 2025 - Rochester, NY - Kodak Center

Wed, Oct 29, 2025 - Buffalo, NY - Shea's Performing Arts Center

Thurs, Oct 30, 2025 - Syracuse, NY - The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater

Sat, Nov 1, 2025 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Sun, Nov 2, 2025 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre (2 Shows)

Tue, Nov 4, 2025 - Poughkeepsie, NY - MJN Convention Center

Wed, Nov 5, 2025 - Wheeling, WV - Capitol Theatre

Thurs, Nov 6, 2025 - Cleveland, OH - Connor Palace

Fri, Nov 7, 2025 - Ft Wayne, IN - Embassy Theatre

Sat, Nov 8, 2025 - Erie, PA - Warner Theatre

Sun, Nov 9, 2025 - Greensburg, PA - Palace Theatre (2 Shows)

Mon, Nov 10, 2025 - Grand Rapids, MI - DeVos Performance Hall

Wed, Nov 12, 2025 - Peoria, IL - Prairie Home Alliance Theatre

Thurs, Nov 13, 2025 - Columbus, OH - Mershon Auditorium

Fri, Nov 14, 2025 - Saginaw, MI - Temple Theatre

Sat, Nov 15, 2025 - Indianapolis, IN - Old National Centre (2 Shows)

Sun, Nov 16, 2025 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre

Tues, Nov 18, 2025 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert Hall

Wed, Nov 19, 2025 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry House

Thurs, Nov 20, 2025 - Greensboro, NC - Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

Fri, Nov 21, 2025 - Atlanta, GA - Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre (2 Shows)

Sat, Nov 22, 2025 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace (2 Shows)

Sun, Nov 23, 2025 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre

Tues, Nov 25, 2025 - Duluth, MN - DECC Symphony Hall

Wed, Nov 26, 2025 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

Fri, Nov 28, 2025 - Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater

Sat, Nov 29, 2025 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater (2 Shows)

Sun, Nov 30, 2025 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory

Tue, Dec 2, 2025 - Denver, CO - Bellco Theatre

Wed, Dec 3, 2025 - Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak Center

Thurs, Dec 4, 2025 - Albuquerque, NM - Kiva Auditorium

Fri, Dec 5, 2025 - Prescott, AZ - Findlay Toyota Center

Sat, Dec 6, 2025 - Palm Desert, CA - Acrisure Arena

Sun, Dec 7, 2025 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic (2 Shows)

Tue, Dec 9, 2025 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kingsbury Hall

Wed, Dec 10, 2025 - Idaho Falls, ID - Mountain America Center

Thurs, Dec 11, 2025 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center

Fri, Dec 12, 2025 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

Sat, Dec 13, 2025 - Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center for the Arts

Mon, Dec 15, 2025 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Wed, Dec 17, 2025 - Henderson, NV - Lee's Family Forum

Sat, Dec 20, 2025 - Santa Rosa, CA - Luther Burbank Center For The Arts

Official Website:

Official Socials: @gabbysdollhouselive (Facebook , Instagram and TikTok )

Media Contact: [email protected]

Media Assets: Image assets available HERE .

PR CONTACTS: Gabby's Dollhouse Live!

Rebecca Shapiro [email protected]

Shannon Cosgrove [email protected]

Luci Paczkowski [email protected]

DreamWorks Gabby's Dollhouse © 2025 DreamWorks Animation LLC. All Rights Reserved.

DREAMWORKS ANIMATION'S GABBY'S DOLLHOUSE

Since the debut of DreamWorks Animation's hit series Gabby's Dollhouse, kids around the world have been having one big sprinkle party with Gabby and her friends. Created by celebrated storytellers Traci Paige Johnson and Jennifer Twomey and now streaming on Netflix, Gabby's Dollhouse is a mixed-media preschool series that unboxes a surprise before jumping into a fantastical animated world full of adorable cat characters that live inside Gabby's dollhouse. Rooted in growth mindset, Gabby's activity-based episodes encourage flexible thinking and learning from your mistakes. The show has charted as a top 10 TV series in 63 countries on Netflix and has become a top preschool brand across the globe, inspiring an award-winning toy line, publishing, home, apparel, and more, as well as original music, a top-rated app and a growing YouTube channel visited by millions of fans weekly. Gabby's Dollhouse continues to expand through Universal Destinations & Experiences theme parks, global fan experiences, live events and much more, including Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie heading to theaters September 26, 2025. Any adventure can unfold when we play in Gabby's Dollhouse!



ABOUT DREAMWORKS ANIMATION

DreamWorks Animation, a division of the Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, within NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation, is a global family entertainment company with feature film and television brands. The company's deep portfolio of intellectual property is supported by a robust, worldwide consumer products practice, which includes licensing and location-based entertainment venues around the world. DreamWorks' feature heritage includes many of the world's most beloved films and franchises, including Shrek, Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon, Trolls, The Bad Guys, and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, which have grossed more than $17 billion in global box office receipts. DreamWorks Animation's television studio is one of the world's leading producers of high-quality, animated family programming, reaching consumers in more than 190 countries with a diverse array of award-winning original content through streaming and linear broadcasters.

ABOUT UNIVERSAL DESTINATIONS & EXPERIENCES (UDX)

Universal Destinations & Experiences, a unit of Comcast NBCUniversal, offers guests around the world the most innovative, immersive, and popular entertainment experiences. Our portfolio is comprised of world-class theme parks featuring the industry's most thrilling and technologically advanced attractions, exceptional hotels and resorts, unique merchandise, games, virtual and live entertainment experiences. We use our rich collection of stories and franchises – from Universal Pictures, Illumination, DreamWorks Animation, and more – to take people to places they couldn't imagine while creating memorable and emotionally fulfilling moments for people of all ages.



ABOUT WALMART

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT ) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit more than 10,750 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2025 revenue of $681 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting href="" rel="nofollow" walmar , on Facebook at facebook/walmart , on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter/walmart , and on LinkedIn at linkedin/company/walmart .

ABOUT TEG LIFE LIKE TOURING

TEG Life Like Touring has produced and co-produced hit shows and experiences for some of the world's most popular entertainment brands for over 20 years, including Gabby's Dollhouse, PAW PatrolTM, FRIENDSTM, Disney's Winnie the Pooh, Dora the Explorer, Peppa Pig, Space Jam, The Octonauts, Chuggington, Sesame Street, Scooby-Doo and Yo Gabba Gabba! TEG Life Like Touring shows have entertained audiences in theatres and arenas in locations including Australia, North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Africa, Asia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and South America. In more recent times, Life Like Touring has produced a variety of theatrical and themed experiential entertainment. Together with their sister company, TES Live, the Life Like Touring team has worked with the world's biggest entertainment companies, including The Walt Disney Company, Nickelodeon, Mattel, Hasbro, and Warner Bros. Discovery. Life Like Touring and TES Live are owned by TEG and part of Australia's leading integrated live entertainment solutions company, with superior capabilities in ticketing, digital, data, and the promotion of live sport and entertainment.

ABOUT TERRAPIN STATION ENTERTAINMENT

Terrapin Station Entertainment is the leading producer of live family entertainment and IP-based experiences in the US, and a premier stadium consultancy for live concerts and events. The company specializes in developing interactive family tours, immersive touring exhibits, engaging game shows, and impactful charity concerts, all designed to enhance the live entertainment landscape. Terrapin Station Entertainment is a division of Sony Music Entertainment.

SOURCE GABBY'S DOLLHOUSE LIVE! PRESENTED BY WALMART