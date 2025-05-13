Long Duration Energy Storage Market Report 2025: Size, Trends, And Growth Insights For Global Expansion

Long Duration Energy Storage Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Long Duration Energy Storage Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

Emerging from a market size of $3.12 billion in 2024, the long duration energy storage market size is projected to grow to $3.58 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 14.7%. The factors catalyzing this elevation include increasing interest in decentralized energy systems, a rising awareness about climate change, growing concerns about energy security, and the need for grid flexibility. Additionally, efforts to transition towards more sustainable energy are also playing a key role in this market growth.

What's the forecasted growth for the long duration energy storage market?

Progressing at a CAGR of 14.5%, the long duration energy storage market stands poised to peek at an impressive $6.15 billion by 2029. This anticipated growth can be attributed to a surge in global longing for clean and affordable energy, increasing electrification of economies, rising investment in clean energy infrastructure, increasing pressure to achieve net-zero emissions, and growing interest in long-term energy security. This period is predicted to witness advancements in battery technologies, the development of innovative storage materials, advanced hybrid storage systems, advanced case systems, and advanced control systems.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:



What's propelling this market forward?

The increasing EV charging infrastructures are set to fuel the growth of the long-duration energy storage market . These infrastructures, consisting of slow, fast, and ultra-fast chargers, play a crucial role in providing electricity to recharge Electric Vehicles EVs. The rise in adoption of EVs, growing governmental incentives, advancements in battery technology, and the global push for sustainable transportation are driving the growth in EV charging infrastructures. These infrastructures rely on long-duration energy storage to store renewable energy, offering a stable power supply during peak demand or grid outages.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



Who are the leading players in the long duration energy storage market?

Key organizations operating in this sphere include Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., MAN Energy Solutions, Stryten Energy, Energy Vault Inc., Form Energy, Alsym Energy Inc., Highview Enterprises Ltd, MGA Thermal Pty Ltd, Invinity Energy Systems, and VFlowTech Pte Ltd, among others.

What trends are shaping the long duration energy storage market?

Not only is there an increasing focus on technological advancements, but there is also a surge in innovation by top players to optimize energy efficiency and enhance safety. For example, Xiamen HiTHIUM Energy Storage Technology Co. Ltd., a China-based energy storage company, recently launched the HiTHIUM ∞Block 6.25MWh energy storage system. This new system captures surplus solar energy and bolsters grid reliability during peak demand hours.

How is the long duration energy storage market segmented?

The long-duration energy storage market is segmented and classified under various categories:

By Technology Type: Pumped Hydro Storage PHS, Compressed Air Energy Storage CAES, Liquid Air Energy Storage LAES, Flow Batteries, Solid-State Batteries.

By Capacity: Up to 50 MW, 50-100 MW, More Than 100 MW.

By Duration: Up to 8 Hours, 8 to 10 Hours, Above 10 Hours.

By Application: Grid Energy Storage, Off-grid Energy Storage, Backup Power.

By End-User: Utilities, Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Other End-Users.

Which region is leading in the long duration energy storage market?

In terms of regional dominance, North America was the largest market in 2024. However, the long duration energy storage market report covers all regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Renewable Energy Global Market Report 2025



Directed Energy Weapons Global Market Report 2025



Battery Energy Storage System Global Market Report 2025



About The Business Research Company

With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for providing comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Utilizing 1,500,000 datasets, in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company:

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.