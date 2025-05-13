Segmed Appoints David Gascoigne As CEO In Leadership Transition

MENAFN - PR Newswire) David brings more than 30 years of experience driving innovation and growth at the intersection of healthcare, life sciences, AI, and real-world data. A serial entrepreneur and proven operator, he has built and scaled businesses ranging from early-stage start-ups to global enterprises. Most recently, David served as CEO of Almaden Genomics, where he led the launch and commercialization of a cloud based, no-code genomics platform spun out of IBM Research. The software was the first no-code platform to accelerate genomic data analysis for researchers, bioinformaticians, and life science companies. His prior executive roles include leadership positions at IQVIA where he was GM of Commercial Analytics, Symphony Health where he was EVP of Consulting, Analytics and Innovation, Sutherland Global Services where he was SVP of Healthcare Analytics, as well as serving as Chief Operating Officer at GNS Healthcare and a Partner in Digital Analytics at Accenture. David holds an advanced degree in Applied Statistics from the University of Sheffield in the U.K.

Throughout his career, David has consistently demonstrated the ability to transform complex real-world data assets into scalable, high-value solutions that drive measurable outcomes for life sciences, diagnostics, and healthcare organizations.

His appointment comes at a key moment for Segmed, as the company accelerates its expansion into new markets and advances its mission to power innovation in medical imaging, real-world data, and AI-driven healthcare solutions.

Dr. Martin Willemink, M.D., Ph.D., the company's Co-founder and former CEO, will assume the role of Chief Scientific Officer to focus on advancing the company's scientific vision, academic collaborations, and market presence to support the company's next phase of growth.

Dr. Willemink is a physician-scientist, epidemiologist, and entrepreneur with a background in cardiovascular imaging research at Stanford Radiology and over 100 peer-reviewed publications. As Segmed's CEO for the past three years, Dr. Willemink successfully guided the company through two funding rounds including its Series A financing, while driving business growth. Under his leadership, Segmed expanded its global data partnerships, strengthened its AI-ready data platform, and established itself as a trusted partner in the healthcare AI ecosystem.

Furthermore, Segmed has appointed Dr. Yin Ho, M.D, M.B.A. as Independent Director. A physician-turned-entrepreneur and a true force in the Healthcare IT and clinical research world, Dr. Ho brings over 25 years of leadership experience across some of the most forward-thinking companies in the space. Most recently, she led Veradigm as interim CEO, pioneering a vision to train in-house AI models to transform EHR data for clinical research. She has also helped to shape the S IT ecosystem from its inception by leading the eHealth team at Pfizer, guided Medidata's' product strategy through its IPO, supported Aetion's early product efforts in real-world evidence, and founded and led Context Matters, one of the first data analytics platforms to connect global health technology assessments with clinical trial outcomes. She has been advising innovative healthcare IT startups for over two decades. She holds an M.D. from Yale and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

Her work has consistently sat at the intersection of healthcare, data, and technology - and it's this passion for advancing patient-centered innovation and supporting physicians-as-scientists that makes her such a perfect fit for Segmed. Dr. Ho's strategic vision, deep product expertise, and thoughtful leadership will help us continue building a world where access to diverse, high-quality medical imaging data drives better, smarter healthcare solutions.

"I'm incredibly proud of what we've built at Segmed. With our next phase of growth on the horizon, I'm excited to focus my efforts on science and thought leadership - two passions that directly impact our mission," said Dr. Martin Willemink. "David brings invaluable experience, and I'm confident he will lead Segmed to even greater impact."

"I'm honored to join Segmed at such a pivotal time," said David Gascoigne. "The company has built a remarkable foundation, and I look forward to working with Martin and the entire team to expand our reach, partnerships, and innovation in healthcare data."

"It's a privilege to join Segmed's board and support their mission to make novel real-world imaging data more accessible and actionable," said Dr. Yin Ho. "Segmed's clarity of purpose and commitment to making high-quality, diverse, and responsibly sourced medical imaging data accessible to innovators is what drew me in. I'm excited to support a company driving meaningful, patient-centered outcomes in healthcare AI."

Segmed was founded in 2019 with a mission to accelerate innovation in the healthcare space by providing at-scale access to diagnostic-grade medical images. As Segmed embarks on a pivotal stage of growth following its Series A financing, the company is evolving its leadership to amplify operational excellence while advancing its position as a scientific thought leader. This transition positions Segmed to accelerate platform expansion, deepen research collaborations, and drive innovation at the intersection of healthcare data and AI.

About Segmed

Segmed , Inc. collaborates with life-sciences, health care and technology firms to streamline access to medical imaging exams for advancing biopharmaceutical R&D, AI development and enhancing global health care initiatives. Segmed acquires, de-identifies, standardizes and subsequently provides medical imaging data to researchers and innovators in AI/ML and Real-World Imaging Data (RWiD) through its proprietary data platform. Before Segmed, acquiring imaging data for medical research was a time-consuming process that could take months, or even years. By partnering with thousands of health care locations and imaging clinics across five continents, researchers and AI developers can efficiently access the studies they need. For more information about Segmed, visit or follow us on LinkedIn @segmed-ai.

SOURCE Segmed