Voip-Pal Affirms Court Acceptance Of Second Amended Complaint And Service Upon Defendants In Federal Antitrust And RICO Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WACO, Texas, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoIP-Pal.com Inc. (OTCQB: VPLM) announced that the United States District Court for the District of Columbia has granted its motion for leave to enter its Second Amended Complaint as the operative pleading in its ongoing federal antitrust and RICO action against AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. Additionally, VoIP-Pal confirms they have served all Defendants through their legal counsel by the previously extended court deadline of April 23, 2025.

Following the effecting timely service and satisfactorily responding to the Court's procedural inquiry, the Honorable Judge Randolph D. Moss issued an order on May 7, 2025, vacating the prior show-cause deadline and discharging the associated order.

Defendants now have until June 22, 2025, to respond to VoIP-Pal's operative complaint, which alleges violations of the RICO statutes, the Sherman and Clayton Antitrust Acts, and Section 251 of the Telecommunications Act of 1996, based on alleged coordinated conduct among Defendants aimed at excluding VoIP-Pal and other potential competitors from the mobile voice-routing market. If RICO violations are proven, liability could extend to all named Defendants involved in the alleged enterprise.

VoIP-Pal will continue to provide updates as the case proceeds through the next phase of litigation.

About Inc. Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”) is a publicly traded corporation (OTCQB: VPLM) headquartered in Waco, TX. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to Voice-over-Internet Protocol (“VoIP”) technology that it is actively seeking to monetize.

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined under securities laws. These statements reflect management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Litigation outcomes and settlement discussions are unpredictable, and there is no assurance of favorable resolution.

