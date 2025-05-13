Voip-Pal Affirms Court Acceptance Of Second Amended Complaint And Service Upon Defendants In Federal Antitrust And RICO Lawsuit
Following the effecting timely service and satisfactorily responding to the Court's procedural inquiry, the Honorable Judge Randolph D. Moss issued an order on May 7, 2025, vacating the prior show-cause deadline and discharging the associated order.
Defendants now have until June 22, 2025, to respond to VoIP-Pal's operative complaint, which alleges violations of the RICO statutes, the Sherman and Clayton Antitrust Acts, and Section 251 of the Telecommunications Act of 1996, based on alleged coordinated conduct among Defendants aimed at excluding VoIP-Pal and other potential competitors from the mobile voice-routing market. If RICO violations are proven, liability could extend to all named Defendants involved in the alleged enterprise.
VoIP-Pal will continue to provide updates as the case proceeds through the next phase of litigation.
About Inc. Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”) is a publicly traded corporation (OTCQB: VPLM) headquartered in Waco, TX. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to Voice-over-Internet Protocol (“VoIP”) technology that it is actively seeking to monetize.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined under securities laws. These statements reflect management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Litigation outcomes and settlement discussions are unpredictable, and there is no assurance of favorable resolution.
For Further Information
Corporate Website:
IR Inquiries: ...
IR Contact: Rich Inza, (954) 495-4600
