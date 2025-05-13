403
Saudi, U.S. Investment Forum Opens in Riyadh
(MENAFN) A high-level investment summit between Saudi Arabia and the United States commenced in Riyadh on Tuesday, coinciding with Leader Donald Trump’s inaugural journey to the Middle East since assuming office in January.
The gathering aims to deepen economic ties and promote collaborative business ventures between the two long-standing allies.
The forum unites influential figures from the corporate world to identify innovative avenues that will reinforce the enduring alliance between Washington and Riyadh.
Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih, in his opening remarks, emphasized the significance of the event, stating that it “comes at a historic moment in which the shared commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia and the US is renewed, for the benefit of both countries and the entire world.”
Al-Falih revealed that the Kingdom intends to allocate USD600 billion in fresh capital into the American economy over the coming four years.
However, Leader Trump had previously remarked that, following a conversation with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in January, he would encourage Saudi Arabia to “round out” the pledged investment to “around $1 trillion.”
Speaking separately, Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan echoed the depth of the bilateral connection, asserting that the relationship “gets stronger and stronger every year,” and underscoring its 92-year legacy.
Among the notable attendees is Trump’s adviser and prominent entrepreneur Elon Musk, whose participation was reported by US media outlets.
Other leading American executives taking part include Kelly Ortberg of Boeing, Kathy Warden from Northrop Grumman, James Quincey of Coca-Cola, William Oplinger of Alcoa, Reid Hoffman from LinkedIn, and Andy Jassy of Amazon.
President Trump’s itinerary for this regional visit also features stops in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, further indicating the administration’s focus on bolstering ties throughout the Gulf region.
