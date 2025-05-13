Stardust Power Confirms No Industrial Wastewater Permit Required For Oklahoma Lithium Facility

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Stardust Power Inc. ("Stardust Power" or the "Company"), an American developer of battery-grade lithium products, today announced a significant update to its permitting process. Following a determination process by the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (ODEQ), the Company has confirmed that no industrial wastewater discharge permit will be required for its planned lithium processing facility in Muskogee, Oklahoma.

This determination stems from Stardust Power's use of a closed-loop water system, which recycles water during the process and eliminates wastewater discharge to public treatment facilities or natural waterways. The Company's environmentally responsible design minimizes dependency on city or county water supply after the initial filling of the facility's tanks, while also significantly reducing wastewater generation.

“Not requiring a water permit speaks to how clean a facility we have designed,” said Roshan Pujari, CEO and Founder of Stardust Power.“Our closed-loop system significantly reduces water needs and discharge volumes. Tanks are filled and reused in processing, minimizing the impact on municipal water systems. Unlike some operations that place heavy demands on local water resources, we are proud to be planning a sustainable solution that aligns with our commitment to environmental stewardship.”

This design, which precludes the need for permitting delivers several meaningful advantages for Stardust Power's planned operations. First, it allows for accelerated project timelines, enabling the company to move efficiently through development and expansion phases. Additionally, it results in reduced regulatory compliance costs. Most importantly, the careful design work preserves municipal potable water for other uses within the community and minimizes costs associated with purchasing water.

Stardust Power is making steady progress across other key permitting milestones. The Company has previously announced and secured the General Permit for Stormwater Discharges from Construction Activities from the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, enabling construction activities to move forward. In support of this permit, Stardust Power has completed its Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan (SWPPP), which incorporates best-in-class practices to responsibly manage stormwater and protect the surrounding environment. The company's Minor Source Air Permit has been deemed administratively complete by ODEQ and is now under technical review. Stardust Power's team remains actively engaged with regulators and is responding promptly to all information requests.

Stardust Power is dedicated to sustainable lithium manufacturing through the use of lithium brines as its feedstock and by prioritizing water conservation. The Company integrates water stewardship into every stage of its operations, from exploration to production, meeting or exceeding all regulatory standards while maximizing water reuse and recycling to reduce freshwater demand.

“Water is a finite and shared resource,” Mr. Pujari added.“We're not just building a processing facility; we're building a future-minded supply chain that supports clean energy without compromising community resources.”

About Stardust Power Inc.

Stardust Power is a developer of battery-grade lithium products designed to bolster America's energy leadership by building resilient supply chains. Stardust Power is developing a strategically central lithium processing facility in Muskogee, Oklahoma with the anticipated capacity of producing up to 50,000 metric tons per annum of battery-grade lithium. The Company is committed to sustainability at each point in the process. Stardust Power trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol“SDST.”

