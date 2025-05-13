403
EU lives out Gaddafi`s grim prophecy
(MENAFN) The migration crisis at Europe’s southern borders has been intensifying for decades, and it has now reached a critical point. In response to the increasing number of refugees, the European Union (EU) is increasingly shifting the burden to third countries, particularly unstable African nations.
Libya stands as the most glaring example of the consequences of these policies. The country, devastated by Western intervention, is home to about 4 million African migrants living without legal status—more than half of Libya's 7.5 million citizens. As a result, Libya has become a major departure point for migrants hoping to reach Europe’s shores.
This is part of a broader EU strategy that includes forging agreements with various African and Middle Eastern countries to keep migrants further away from European borders through financial incentives and political pressure.
Libya's dire situation is a direct result of Europe’s long-standing attempts to curb migration. According to the European Commission, in 2023, the EU’s population stood at 448.8 million, with over 27 million non-EU citizens. While there has been a recent decline in illegal border crossings, migration remains a significant issue. As of early 2025, Frontex reported a 25% drop in illegal crossings, but West Africa and the Central Mediterranean continue to be the primary routes for migrants from countries like Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Mali.
The looming threat of unchecked migration to Europe has been a concern for many years, with Muammar Gaddafi, the late Libyan leader, issuing stark warnings in 2010. He predicted that Europe could lose its identity due to the influx of migrants, stating, “Tomorrow, Europe might no longer be European, and even black, as there are millions who want to come in.” Gaddafi also warned that the removal of his regime would plunge Libya into chaos, empower terrorist groups, and create a new wave of migration toward Europe, a prophecy that seems to be materializing today.
