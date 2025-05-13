403
UK Arrests Six Bulgarians for Espionage
(MENAFN) Six Bulgarian citizens residing in the United Kingdom have received prison sentences totaling over 50 years after being convicted for their roles in an extensive espionage scheme conducted throughout Europe for the Russian state.
The sentencing followed a three-month hearing at the Old Bailey.
Among those convicted are two women, Katrin Ivanova (33) and Vanya Gaberova (30), along with 39-year-old Tihomir Ivanov Ivanchev, a former competitive swimmer, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police issued on Monday.
Dominic Murphy, who leads the Counter Terrorism Command at the Met, stated, “The strength of the investigation into the group’s surveillance operations left the ringleaders – Orlin Roussev and Bizer Dzhambazov – with no option but to plead guilty to the charges they faced.”
He elaborated further, explaining that “as shown in footage from his initial interviews, Roussev firmly denied carrying out any espionage activity for Russia. However, before he was due to stand trial, he admitted that he had been part of the conspiracy to spy.”
Murphy attributed this admission largely to a meticulous examination of over 200,000 electronic communications and numerous items collected from Roussev’s residence.
He emphasized that the substantial prison terms handed down to the group illustrate the severe risk they posed to both British national security and broader European interests.
He concluded by stating, “This case is a clear example of the increasing amount of state threat casework we are dealing with in the UK. It also highlights a relatively new phenomenon whereby espionage is being ‘outsourced’ by certain states.”
