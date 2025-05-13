Hilton And Aldar Unveil Yas Island's First Luxury Branded Residences

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Aldar Properties has announced a partnership with Hilton to develop Abu Dhabi's first Waldorf Astoria Residences, marking the debut of branded residences on Yas Island. The project, situated along the Yas Links Golf Course, will offer premium furnished apartments and penthouses with views of the fairways and the Yas Marina Circuit.

The partnership was formalised by Jonathan Emery, CEO of Aldar Development, and Daniel Wakeling, Vice President Development Luxury & Residences, EMEA, at Hilton, in the presence of Aldar's Group CEO, Talal Al Dhiyebi. Al Dhiyebi stated that the collaboration would bring the Waldorf Astoria brand to Abu Dhabi for the first time, enhancing the emirate's position as a global destination for investment and long-term residency.

Daniel Wakeling highlighted the region's growing demand for luxury branded residences and expressed Hilton's commitment to delivering exceptional properties that offer a luxury living experience with world-class amenities and service excellence. The Waldorf Astoria Residences Yas Island will be launched for sale in the coming weeks.

Residents will have access to nearby attractions including Ferrari World, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, and Etihad Arena, as well as the Gardenia Bay waterfront promenade and the mangroves of West Yas. The development is part of Aldar's strategy to deliver unique lifestyle destinations in the UAE and reflects the increasing demand for luxury branded residences in the region.

