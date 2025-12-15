Prince Rashid Attends Graduation Of Taekwondo Programme

p-AMMAN - HRH Prince Rashid bin El Hassan, president of the Jordanian Taekwondo Federation, on Saturday attended the graduation ceremony for the first phase of the Taekwondo programme at youth centres, organised by the Ministry of Youth in cooperation with the Jordanian Taekwondo federation.

The ceremony was also attended by Minister of Youth Raed Adwan, South Korean Ambassador to Jordan Kim Pil-woo, Secretary-General of the Ministry MazenAbu Baqr, City Director Raad Mirza, and the federation's Secretary-General, Faisal Abdallat, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During the event, Minister of Youth Raed Adwanhighlighted that Prince Rashid's support for Taekwondo played a pivotal role in the sport's national development, helping to enhance Jordan's standing both regionally and internationally.

He noted that this comes within the framework of the royal vision led by His Majesty King Abdullah and Crown Prince Al Hussein, with the continued backing of Prince Faisal bin Al Hussein, president of the Jordan Olympic Committee.

“The Ministry of Youth, in partnership with the Jordanian Taekwondo Federation, is developing a training programme for the sport within youth centres. The initiative seeks to make productive use of young people's time, enhance their physical fitness, and instilvalues of discipline and sportsmanship, reflecting the firm belief that investing in youth is the most important investment for the future,” Adwan said.

The minister welcomed the strong partnership between Jordan and South Korea, expressing his aspiration to expand cooperation in implementing the Taekwondo programme, while providing the technical support and training expertise needed to localise the sport and secure its long-term sustainability.

The federation's Secretary-General, Faisal Abdallat, said the programme is a national flagship initiative aimed at empowering young people, developing their physical and personal skills, and fostering values of discipline and self-confidence.

He noted that Taekwondo is among the most popular sports in Jordan and has recorded significant achievements regionally and internationally, owing to the support of the Hashemite leadership and the guidance of Prince Rashid.

Abdallat expressed appreciation for the support and interest shown by the Prime Minister, as well as the key role of the Ministry of Youth, emphasising that the partnership between the ministry and the federation represents a successful example of institutional collaboration. He added that efforts would continue to expand the programme to reach more young people and cover a wider array of sports across the Kingdom.

The ceremony featured a demonstration by the programme's graduates, as well as examinations for the black belt.