403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S. Envoy Barrack Abruptly Ends Lebanon Border Visit
(MENAFN) Demonstrations erupted across southern Lebanon on Wednesday, compelling U.S. envoy Tom Barrack to cut short his planned inspection of the volatile border region, according to security officials and eyewitnesses.
Hundreds gathered in the town of Khiam, the city of Tyre, and various border village intersections, brandishing Hezbollah flags, displaying photos of fighters lost in past conflicts, and waving banners condemning U.S. backing of Israel.
Barrack initially arrived via Lebanese army helicopter at the Francois al-Hajj barracks in Marjayoun, where he was briefed on southern security by Lebanese officers, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported. He then conducted an aerial survey of five sites still held by Israeli forces but was forced to cancel his scheduled ground visits due to the protests, sources revealed.
Social media activists had urged rejection of Barrack’s visit, labeling it "an attempt to legitimise suspicious political and economic projects" and declaring, "the South is not an open arena for those who ignore the sacrifices of its resistance and people."
The visit came amid backlash over Barrack’s remarks the previous day, when he called Lebanese journalists "animalistic" during a Beirut press conference at the presidential palace. "Please, be quiet for a moment… The moment this starts becoming chaotic, like animalistic, we're gone," he said. "If you want to know what's happening, act civilised, act kind, act tolerant, because this is the problem in the region."
His comments triggered widespread condemnation from journalists and social media users alike. The presidency issued a statement expressing regret, saying it "expresses regret for the statements inadvertently made from its platform by one of its guests."
The Union of Journalists in Lebanon denounced Barrack’s remarks as "an unacceptable display of superiority" and "a blatant violation of the most basic principles of diplomatic etiquette," further calling them "deep-seated colonial arrogance toward the peoples of the region."
Barrack, known for his close ties and fundraising efforts for U.S. President Donald Trump, was sworn in earlier this year as U.S. ambassador to Türkiye. He also holds the role of Washington’s special envoy for Syria.
Hundreds gathered in the town of Khiam, the city of Tyre, and various border village intersections, brandishing Hezbollah flags, displaying photos of fighters lost in past conflicts, and waving banners condemning U.S. backing of Israel.
Barrack initially arrived via Lebanese army helicopter at the Francois al-Hajj barracks in Marjayoun, where he was briefed on southern security by Lebanese officers, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported. He then conducted an aerial survey of five sites still held by Israeli forces but was forced to cancel his scheduled ground visits due to the protests, sources revealed.
Social media activists had urged rejection of Barrack’s visit, labeling it "an attempt to legitimise suspicious political and economic projects" and declaring, "the South is not an open arena for those who ignore the sacrifices of its resistance and people."
The visit came amid backlash over Barrack’s remarks the previous day, when he called Lebanese journalists "animalistic" during a Beirut press conference at the presidential palace. "Please, be quiet for a moment… The moment this starts becoming chaotic, like animalistic, we're gone," he said. "If you want to know what's happening, act civilised, act kind, act tolerant, because this is the problem in the region."
His comments triggered widespread condemnation from journalists and social media users alike. The presidency issued a statement expressing regret, saying it "expresses regret for the statements inadvertently made from its platform by one of its guests."
The Union of Journalists in Lebanon denounced Barrack’s remarks as "an unacceptable display of superiority" and "a blatant violation of the most basic principles of diplomatic etiquette," further calling them "deep-seated colonial arrogance toward the peoples of the region."
Barrack, known for his close ties and fundraising efforts for U.S. President Donald Trump, was sworn in earlier this year as U.S. ambassador to Türkiye. He also holds the role of Washington’s special envoy for Syria.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment