Expatriate Remittances Rise To $3.7B In First Ten Months Of 2025

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Total remittances sent to Jordan by expatriate workers increased by 4.2 per cent during the first ten months of 2025, reaching $3.7 billion, according to official data.

The outgoing remittances from the Kingdom also rose by 14.9 percent, totalling $1.4 billion over the same period, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. The data indicated that incoming remittances from the United Arab Emirates accounted for the largest share, representing 24.1 per cent of total inflows, followed by the United States at 21.2 per cent, Saudi Arabia at 20.7 per cent, and Qatar at 10.7 per cent. Other countries contributed 23.3 per cent of total incoming remittances. Regarding outgoing transfers, Egypt was the primary recipient, recording 40.1 per cent of total outflows, followed by Bangladesh at 10.8 per cent, the United Arab Emirates at 5.9 per cent, and the Philippines at 5.4 per cent. Remittances to other countries constituted 37.8 per cent of the total, Petra reported.