ACC Hosts Jordanchina Trade Talks With Shandong Delegation
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) on Monday hosted bilateral trade talks between Jordanian companies and a delegation from China's Shandong Province, aimed at strengthening commercial ties and exploring partnership opportunities across key economic sectors. According to a statement issued by the Chamber, the meeting was held at its headquarters and chaired by Falah Al-Saghir, a member of the Chamber's Board of Directors, alongside Li Hongmen, Deputy Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Shandong Provincial Committee. Saghir stressed the importance of expanding economic cooperation with Chinese companies, noting that the Chamber is committed to providing effective platforms for dialogue that support trade growth and facilitate investment partnerships between Jordanian and Chinese businesses, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. He highlighted the ACC's role in promoting economic partnerships and opening new markets for Jordanian companies, underscoring the positive impact such engagement has on boosting bilateral trade, stimulating joint investment, and supporting the national economy. The Chinese delegation's companies operate in sectors of; frozen food products, flour and food processing, agricultural and livestock products, animal feed, metal sheets, packaged goods, clean energy, and agricultural supplies. Delegation members delivered presentations outlining their companies' operations and production capacities, expressing interest in strengthening cooperation with Jordanian firms and establishing long-term partnerships, particularly in the food, agriculture, industrial and clean energy sectors.
