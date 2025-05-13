Sobha Central Emerges As Dubai's Newest Vertical Luxury Enclave

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Sobha Realty has unveiled its latest masterplan development, Sobha Central, strategically located on Sheikh Zayed Road. The project introduces 1,225 upscale residences across six residential towers, aiming to redefine urban living in Dubai's central corridor.

Designed as a self-contained vertical community, Sobha Central integrates residential, commercial, and recreational spaces. The development features a curated mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments, targeting professionals and investors seeking modern amenities and strategic connectivity. The project is positioned to serve as a comprehensive lifestyle hub, blending luxury living with business and leisure facilities.

Sobha Realty's commitment to sustainability is evident in Sobha Central's design. The development incorporates green building technologies, including energy-efficient systems and water conservation measures. These features align with Dubai's broader goals for sustainable urban development and reflect Sobha Realty's dedication to environmentally responsible construction practices.

The launch of Sobha Central follows a period of significant growth for Sobha Realty. In 2024, the company reported record-breaking sales of AED 23 billion, marking a 50% increase year-on-year. This growth was driven by the success of projects like Sobha Siniya Island and the launch of four new masterplans. Sobha Realty now holds approximately 10% of Dubai's real estate market share, with 11 masterplans across the UAE.

Looking ahead, Sobha Realty has set an ambitious target of achieving AED 30 billion in total sales for 2025. This includes AED 20 billion from Dubai developments and AED 10 billion from Sobha Siniya Island. The company plans to launch eight to ten new projects in the UAE, focusing on luxurious residential complexes and mixed-use developments that cater to evolving investor preferences.

Sobha Realty's vertically integrated business model allows for complete control over every aspect of development, from initial concept and architectural design to engineering, construction, and interior detailing. This approach ensures high-quality delivery and consistency across projects, contributing to the company's reputation for excellence in the luxury real estate sector.

The company's expansion plans extend beyond the UAE, with strategic moves into international markets, including the United States and Australia. These efforts aim to diversify Sobha Realty's portfolio and bring its expertise in luxury real estate to a global clientele.

Sobha Central's introduction aligns with Dubai's 2040 Urban Master Plan, which emphasizes sustainable and integrated urban development. By offering a blend of residential, commercial, and recreational spaces within a single development, Sobha Central contributes to the city's vision of creating vibrant, self-sufficient communities.

