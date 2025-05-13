403
Civil Service And Government Development Bureau Hosts Minister Of Culture In 2Nd Enrichment Meeting For 2025
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Civil Service and Government Development Bureau hosted HE Minister of Culture Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al-Thani at the second enrichment meeting for 2025, held as part of the Doha International Book Fair.
The meeting was attended by HE President of the Civil Services and Government Development Bureau and Secretary-General of the National Planning Council Dr. Abdulaziz bin Nasser bin Mubarak Al Khalifa, as well as Their Excellencies the Undersecretaries, Assistant Undersecretaries, Department Directors and their Assistants, and Department Heads in government agencies.
During a dialogue session with HE the President of the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau, HE the Minister of Culture emphasized the success of the Doha International Book Fair in localizing books and enhancing intellectual activity in society. He pointed out that the fair's success is measured solely by the number of visitors, in addition to the public's interaction and the competition among publishing houses to participate. This underscores the importance of localizing books in society and the fair's year-round impact through its diverse activities.
His Excellency indicated that the Doha International Book Fair represents a successful model of collective cultural work based on team spirit, stressing that the ministry has taken decisions that contribute to the localization of books by facilitating procedures and costs previously imposed. This has contributed to an increase in Qatari publishing houses and the number of writers and authors, which has strengthened the cultural and intellectual movement within society.
HE the Minister of Culture addressed leadership and its role in the success of work, noting that there are two schools of leadership: centralized and decentralized, and both are successful provided the right mobilization of diverse energies and personnel.
His Excellency addressed aspects of his professional career, from his studies in media at university, to his work in various media and cultural institutions, all the way to his appointment as Minister of Culture.
The enrichment meetings represent an opportunity to learn about the careers of the guests of honor, who are Qatari national leaders, highlight their achievements and distinguished professional experiences, and highlight their effective role in all fields.
The Civil Service and Government Development Bureau has chosen the Doha International Book Fair to host a number of its events and activities, given that the fair serves as a national platform for disseminating knowledge and promoting cultural communication. It is one of the most prominent cultural events in Qatar, enjoying widespread popularity and attracting the interest of various segments of society.
