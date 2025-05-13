403
Rights Group Urges India to Stop Rohingya Refugee Detention, Deportations
(MENAFN) A human rights organization has called on India to immediately stop the unlawful detention and forced deportation of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar.
In a statement published Monday, Fortify Rights urged New Delhi to "immediately stop arbitrarily arresting, detaining and forcibly returning Rohingya refugees to Myanmar and uphold all legal obligations to protect them.”
According to the group, "Indian authorities beat, blindfold, handcuff and forcibly return Rohingya refugees to Myanmar."
Fortify Rights revealed that these actions began on May 6 in New Delhi, where Rohingya refugees have been arrested and sent back to Myanmar.
Yap Lay Sheng, a human rights specialist at Fortify Rights, emphasized, “The Indian government is handing Rohingya refugees to the same forces in Myanmar responsible for the genocide against them.”
Sheng added, “India has international legal obligations to protect and uphold the rights of all refugees on its territory and must immediately halt forced returns of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar.”
The Rohingya, a Muslim ethnic minority from Myanmar’s Rakhine state, have long been denied citizenship and basic rights by successive governments in the Buddhist-majority nation, forcing many to flee.
