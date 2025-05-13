403
Russia Considers Retaliation Against Poland
(MENAFN) Russia is considering shutting down the Polish Consulate General offices in Kaliningrad and Irkutsk in response to Poland’s recent decision to close the Russian Consulate General in Krakow.
This move could be a retaliation, as stated by Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko on Monday.
Speaking with a news agency, Grushko acknowledged the possibility of a reciprocal response, saying: “Maybe. (Moscow) will answer, of course.”
This potential diplomatic action comes after Polish authorities tied a major fire on May 12, 2024, at a shopping mall on Marywilska Street in Warsaw to suspected sabotage by Russian agents. The fire resulted in the complete destruction of the building.
In response, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova criticized Poland’s actions, stating: “Warsaw continues to deliberately destroy relations, acting against the interests of citizens. An adequate response to these inadequate steps will follow soon.”
