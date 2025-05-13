Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia Considers Retaliation Against Poland

Russia Considers Retaliation Against Poland


2025-05-13 02:47:01
(MENAFN) Russia is considering shutting down the Polish Consulate General offices in Kaliningrad and Irkutsk in response to Poland’s recent decision to close the Russian Consulate General in Krakow.

This move could be a retaliation, as stated by Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko on Monday.

Speaking with a news agency, Grushko acknowledged the possibility of a reciprocal response, saying: “Maybe. (Moscow) will answer, of course.”

This potential diplomatic action comes after Polish authorities tied a major fire on May 12, 2024, at a shopping mall on Marywilska Street in Warsaw to suspected sabotage by Russian agents. The fire resulted in the complete destruction of the building.

In response, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova criticized Poland’s actions, stating: “Warsaw continues to deliberately destroy relations, acting against the interests of citizens. An adequate response to these inadequate steps will follow soon.”

MENAFN13052025000045017167ID1109540906

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search