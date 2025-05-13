403
Spy scandal ignites diplomatic rift between Hungary, Ukraine
(MENAFN) A growing espionage dispute has led to a breakdown in diplomatic talks between Hungary and Ukraine, further straining already tense bilateral relations.
Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) announced on Friday that it had uncovered a Hungarian military intelligence operation in the Transcarpathia region, an area with a sizable ethnic Hungarian population. Two Ukrainian citizens were arrested on suspicion of spying for Hungary.
In response, Hungarian official Levente Magyar canceled a previously scheduled meeting with Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishina, saying that the public accusations made “constructive negotiations” impossible. Despite the setback, Stefanishina called for continued dialogue. The meeting was to be held in Uzhgorod and would have focused on the rights of ethnic Hungarians in Ukraine.
Reacting to Ukraine’s claims, Hungary deported a former Ukrainian intelligence agent, whom government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs labeled a threat to national security. Kovacs also shared footage of the arrest, echoing Ukraine’s own media release about the alleged Hungarian spy network.
Both countries have expelled two diplomats each, accusing them of being intelligence agents. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto dismissed Ukraine’s actions as politically motivated and accused Kiev of using the incident for propaganda.
Hungary, a member of NATO and the EU, has often taken a divergent stance from other Western countries regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict. It has refused to provide arms to Ukraine and continues to push for a negotiated ceasefire, a position that has irritated Ukrainian leaders.
Budapest also opposes Ukraine's EU and NATO membership, citing concerns over Kyiv’s treatment of ethnic minorities, including restrictions on education and cultural expression in minority languages.
