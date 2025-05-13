Bookfab Launches Kindle Converter, Expands E-Book Conversion Options

BookFab Kindle Converter

BookFab by DVDFab has launched the BookFab Kindle Converter, offering users greater flexibility in downloading Kindle eBooks.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As digital reading becomes more widespread, users still face obstacles when trying to purchase eBooks on different devices and platforms. To help overcome these difficulties-especially for Kindle users seeking to read content beyond Amazon's ecosystem-BookFab, a new product line developed by DVDFab , has announced the release of BookFab Kindle Converter .Key Features of BookFab Kindle Converter-Automatically Remove DRM from Kindle eBooksBookFab Kindle Converter allows users to remove DRM protection from Kindle eBooks, facilitating access across multiple devices and applications. The tool supports eBook archiving and format conversion, which ensures users retain full control over their digital libraries. BookFab eliminates platform restrictions, and provides a seamless reading experience for users.-Convert Kindle Books to EPUB FormatBookFab Kindle Converter now enables instant transformation of KFX files into the widely compatible EPUB format with a single click. The EPUB output ensures seamless reading across major platforms including Apple Books, Calibre, Adobe Digital Editions, and most eReaders and mobile apps.-Ensure Lightning-Fast ConversionBookFab Kindle Converter offers users faster access to their eBook collections by delivering efficient Kindle to EPUB conversions. Engineered for high performance, the software completes conversions in a matter of seconds without compromising output quality.-Built-in Browser for Seamless Library AccessBookFab Kindle Converter features a built-in browser for direct Kindle account access, allowing users to browse and select eBooks for conversion without leaving the interface. Please ensure Kindle for PC is installed and logged in, as eBooks cannot be downloaded through standard web browsers.-Convert Kindle E-books to AudiobooksThis Kindle Converter integrates with BookFab AudioBook Creator , allowing users to convert eBook text into high-quality audiobooks without relying on third-party software. This enables convenient access to both eBooks and audiobooks, whether commuting or multitasking at home.-Continuous Expansion of Platform SupportBookFab Kindle Converter is developed with ongoing platform compatibility in mind. While it currently supports Kindle eBooks, future updates are planned to expand support to additional platforms and introduce new features. BookFab aims to maintain alignment with evolving trends in eBook conversion technology.About DVDFab and BookFabFounded in 2003, DVDFab has become a leading provider of DVD and Blu-ray software, known for meeting users' changing needs. The company offers tools for managing DVDs, Blu-rays, 4K UHD, and BDAV files, including features like ripping, conversion, and authoring. The launch of BookFab marks DVDFab's latest step in expanding its product line and highlights its ongoing focus on AI-powered innovation. Now, BookFab Kindle Converter joins the broader BookFab product line, which focuses on e-book management, backup, and format conversion, helping users organize and control their growing digital libraries.For more information, please visit DVDFab's official website:EN:FR:DE:JP:CN:

