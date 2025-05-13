Alonso Now Or Later? Ancelotti's Departure Sets Up Real Madrid Conundrum

MENAFN - IANS) Madrid (Spain), May 13 (IANS) The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed on Monday that Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti will be the new Brazil national team coach, which gives his current club a logistical problem.

The announcement by the CBF that the Italian will start his job at the end of May means Ancelotti will not be in the Real Madrid dugout for the FIFA Club World Cup, which kicks off in the middle of June, and leaves club president Florentino Perez needing to make an important decision.

Former Madrid player Xabi Alonso looks set to be named Ancelotti's long-term replacement after confirming his departure from German club Bayer Leverkusen. The question is whether Alonso will be in place for the summer tournament or if Madrid wants him to take over after that, reports Xinhua.

On the one hand, if Alonso coached Real Madrid for the Club World Cup, it would give him an early chance to know the players and begin his job earlier than expected, which in theory would be an advantage ahead of next season.

However, there are likely to be plenty of changes in the Real Madrid squad this summer, with several players arriving and departing, and the squad he starts to prepare for the 2025-26 season will be different from the one that competes in the U.S. this summer.

If Alonso were in the dugout and led Real Madrid to victory, it would be a flying start to his career as coach, but if Madrid doesn't lift the title, it could be seen as a false start to his term.

Bearing that in mind, Perez could contemplate an interim coach for the Club World Cup, with Santiago Solari the main candidate. Although Solari had an unsuccessful spell as head coach between 2018-19, he now works as Director of Professional Football at the club and could easily step up to coach on a short-term basis.

Meanwhile, the club revealed on Monday that winger Vinicius Jr and defender Lucas Vázquez both picked up injuries in Sunday's 4-3 defeat to FC Barcelona.

Vinicius has a twisted ankle, while Vazquez has a muscle injury, and neither is likely to play in Wednesday's match at home to Mallorca, which Madrid must win to delay Barcelona's coronation as this season's La Liga champions.