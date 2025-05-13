Active Path Mental Health Announces Grand Reopening Of Expanded Portland Clinic

Active Path Mental Health logo

Active Path Mental Health hosts Grand Reopening on May 14 to Showcase Expanded Space, Services, & Innovative Mental Health Treatments

- David Grano, CEO of Active Path Mental HealthPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Active Path Mental Health is proud to announce the grand reopening of its flagship Portland clinic , following a major expansion that has doubled the size of the location. The community is invited to celebrate this exciting milestone on Tuesday, May 14, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., in northwest Portland at the Montgomery Park building.The event will feature live TMS (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) demos, door prizes, and delicious food, along with the opportunity to meet providers and tour the newly renovated space. The expansion includes nine private treatment rooms, increased capacity for Spravato (esketamine) sessions, and an additional TMS machine-allowing Active Path to offer more personalized, evidence-based mental health care in a comfortable and private setting.WHEN: Wednesday, May 14 · 4 - 7pm PDTWHERE: Historic Montgomery Park Building, 2701 Northwest Vaughn Street #470 Portland, OR 97210RSVP : Online at Eventbrite to register for this free eventThe grand reopening event is open to the public. Whether you're a community member, a provider, or someone curious about the available mental health treatments, this is a unique opportunity to explore the space, learn about Active Path's services, and connect with a team that is passionate about expanding access to mental wellness.“Our growth represents a continued commitment to making high-quality mental health care more accessible in Portland and across the Pacific Northwest,” shared David Grano, CEO of Active Path Mental Health.“We're excited to welcome the community into our expanded space and share more about the innovative treatment options we offer for depression and anxiety.”Active Path's Portland location now offers the full spectrum of its services under one roof, including traditional treatments like talk therapy and medication management as well as specialty options for treatment-resistant depression, such as TMS therapy and Spravato (esketamine) treatment. The expansion not only increases capacity but also enhances the experience of patients receiving care.In addition to the Portland clinic expansion, Active Path recently relocated its Tigard clinic to a new, larger space in the Tigard Triangle. With six private treatment rooms and improved patient flow, the new Tigard location now mirrors the full-service offerings available in Portland, making care more accessible on the westside of the metro area.###Active Path Mental Health is a leading provider of outpatient mental health services in the Pacific Northwest, guiding patients on the path to mental wellness. Active Path Mental Health specializes in the treatment of depression and anxiety using Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), Spravato (esketamine), medication management and talk therapy.

