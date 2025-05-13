The Gingival Recession Global Market Report 2025: A Comprehensive Outlook To 2034

Gingival Recession Global Market Report 2025

Growth fuelled by an increasing aging population, an ever-growing focus on dental aesthetics, and advancements in regenerative dental procedures, the gingival recession market size has seen steadfast growth in recent years. It is projected to climb from $3.09 billion in 2024 to $3.30 billion in 2025, translating to a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.6%. Factors contributing to this upward curve include growing awareness about oral healthcare, ballooning disposable income levels, and the mounting prevalence of periodontal disease.

What Are the Market Projections for the Gingival Recession Market?

With numerous advancements on the horizon, the gingival recession market size is anticipated to witness robust growth in the forthcoming years. The market is expected to spur to a size of $4.21 billion by 2029, advancing at a CAGR of 6.3%. The growth is fueled by factors like the burgeoning demand for non-invasive procedures, an upsurge in the preference for flawless physical appearance and smiles, escalating preference for biological treatments, a spurt in the pediatric population, and a surge in demand for advanced cosmetic dental procedures.

What Factors are Driving the Growth of the Gingival Recession Market?

Overlaying these figures is an increasing awareness about oral health, which is anticipated to further propel the growth of the gingival recession market going forward. Oral health refers to the condition of the teeth, gums, and mouth that are devoid of any disease, pain, or infection, ensuring proper function and overall well-being. The growing awareness comes as access to information through digital media and healthcare campaigns has amplified, emphasizing its impact on overall well-being.

Who Are the Key Players in the Gingival Recession Market?

In the competitive gingival recession market, some key industry players have made their mark, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Procter & Gamble, AFLAC INCORPORATED, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Alfa-Perio Ltd, Zimmer Biomet Dental, Institut Straumann AG, LifeNet Health, BioHorizons, American Dental Association, and more.

What Recent Developments Have Panned Out?

There's a plethora of innovative trends transforming the gingival recession market. A major one is the advent of injectable regenerative tissue advancement therapy by companies, aimed at enhancing both soft and hard tissue regeneration, thereby improving treatment outcomes and addressing unmet needs in oral healthcare.

How Is The Gingival Recession Market Segmented?

The gingival recession market broadly falls under three main categories:

1 By Treatment Method: Soft Tissue Grafting, Regenerative Procedures, Pinhole Surgical Technique PST

2 By Product Type: Tissue Regenerative Materials, Bone Grafting Materials

3 By End-User: Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Research Institutes

The market further splits into finer subsegments:

1 By Soft Tissue Grafting involves Free Gingival Graft, Connective Tissue Graft, Pedicle Graft, and Allograft

2 By Regenerative Procedures include Guided Tissue Regeneration GTR, Enamel Matrix Derivatives EMD, Platelet-Rich Fibrin PRF, Bone Grafting

3 By Pinhole Surgical Technique PST entails Minimally Invasive Recession Coverage, Collagen Membrane Application, Scalpel-Free Gum Rejuvenation

What Are the Major Regional Insights About The Gingival Recession Market?

Regionally, North America continued to reign as the largest market for Gingival Recession in 2024, with the market report covering regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

