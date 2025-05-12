Optimizerx Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Updates Fiscal Year 2025 Guidance
|Rolling Twelve Months Ended March 31,
|Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)**
|2025
|2024
|(in thousands, except percentages)
|Average revenue per top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturer
|$
|2,960
|$
|2,592
|Percent of total revenue attributable to top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturers
|63
|%
|66
|%
|Net revenue retention
|114
|%
|116
|%
|Revenue per average full-time employee
|$
|710
|$
|641
2025 Financial Outlook
The Company is increasing its 2025 guidance and expects revenue to be between $101 million and $106 million with Adjusted EBITDA to be between $13 million and $15 million.
*Non-GAAP Measures
In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release also contains non-GAAP financial measures. The reasons why we believe these measures provide useful information to investors and, for historical periods, a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the supplemental tables that follow.
Although the Company provides guidance for Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, it is not able to provide guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Reconciliations for forward-looking figures would require unreasonable effort at this time because of the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of certain components of various necessary GAAP components, including, for example, those related to compensation, acquisition expenses, other income, amortization or others that may arise during the year, and the Company's management believes such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.
**Definition of Key Performance Indicators
Top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturers: We have updated the definition of“top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturers” in our key performance indicators to be based upon Fierce Pharma's most updated list of“The top 20 pharma companies by 2024 revenue”. We previously used“The top 20 pharma companies by 2023 revenue”. As a result of this change, prior periods have been restated for comparative purposes.
Net revenue retention : Net revenue retention is a comparison of revenue generated from all clients in the previous period to total revenue generated from the same clients in the following year (i.e., excludes new client relationships for the most recent year).
Revenue per average full-time employee: We define revenue per average full-time employee (FTE) as total revenue over the last 12 months (LTM) divided by the average number of employees over the LTM, which is calculated by taking our total number of FTEs at the end of the prior year period by our total FTE headcount at the end of the most recent period.
About OptimizeRx
OptimizeRx is a leading healthcare technology company that's redefining how life science brands connect with patients and healthcare providers. Our platform combines innovative AI-driven tools like the Dynamic Audience Activation Platform (DAAP) and Micro-Neighborhood Targeting (MNT) to deliver timely, relevant, and hyper-local engagement. By bridging the gap between HCP and DTC strategies, we empower brands to create synchronized marketing solutions that drive faster treatment decisions and improved patient outcomes.
Our commitment to privacy-safe, patient-centric technology ensures that every interaction is designed to make a meaningful impact, delivering life-changing therapies to the right patients at the right time. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, OptimizeRx partners with some of the world's leading pharmaceutical and life sciences companies to transform the healthcare landscape and create a healthier future for all.
For more information, follow the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn or visit
OPTIMIZERX CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|ASSETS
|(unaudited)
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|16,573
|$
|13,380
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $335 at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|32,720
|38,212
|Taxes receivable
|113
|-
|Prepaid expenses and other
|2,305
|2,379
|Total current assets
|51,711
|53,971
|Property and equipment, net
|150
|150
|Other assets
|Goodwill
|70,869
|70,869
|Patent rights, net
|5,349
|5,517
|Technology assets, net
|7,931
|8,180
|Tradename and customer relationships, net
|31,226
|31,819
|Operating lease right of use assets
|303
|366
|Security deposits and other assets
|229
|296
|Total other assets
|115,907
|117,047
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|167,768
|$
|171,168
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Current portion of long-term debt
|$
|3,300
|$
|2,000
|Accounts payable
|3,381
|2,156
|Accrued expenses
|9,277
|8,486
|Revenue share payable
|1,743
|5,053
|Taxes payable
|-
|318
|Current portion of lease liabilities
|139
|168
|Deferred revenue
|511
|473
|Total current liabilities
|18,351
|18,654
|Non-current liabilities
|Long-term debt, net
|29,190
|30,816
|Lease liabilities, net of current portion
|171
|209
|Deferred tax liabilities, net
|3,786
|4,491
|Total liabilities
|51,498
|54,170
|Stockholders' equity
|Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 or December 31, 2024
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.001 par value, 166,666,667 shares authorized, 20,234,186 and 20,194,697 shares issued at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|20
|20
|Treasury stock, $0.001 par value, (1,741,397) shares held at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|(2
|)
|(2
|)
|Additional paid-in-capital
|202,819
|201,348
|Accumulated deficit
|(86,567
|)
|(84,368
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|116,270
|116,998
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|167,768
|$
|171,168
OPTIMIZERX CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)
| For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net revenue
|$
|21,928
|$
|19,690
|Cost of revenues, exclusive of depreciation and amortization presented separately below
|8,584
|7,486
|Gross profit
|13,344
|12,204
|Operating expenses
|General and administrative expenses
|14,364
|16,166
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,094
|1,067
|Total operating expenses
|15,458
|17,233
|Loss from operations
|(2,114
|)
|(5,029
|)
|Other income (expense)
|Interest expense
|(1,297
|)
|(1,546
|)
|Other income
|39
|-
|Interest income
|88
|20
|Total other expense, net
|(1,170
|)
|(1,526
|)
|Loss before provision for income taxes
|(3,284
|)
|(6,555
|)
|Income tax benefit (expense)
|1,085
|(344
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(2,199
|)
|$
|(6,899
|)
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding – basic
|18,470,808
|18,170,108
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding – diluted
|18,470,808
|18,170,108
|Loss per share – basic
|$
|(0.12
|)
|$
|(0.38
|)
|Loss per share – diluted
|$
|(0.12
|)
|$
|(0.38
|)
OPTIMIZERX CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands, unaudited)
| For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
|2025
|2024
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net loss
|$
|(2,199
|)
|$
|(6,899
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,094
|1,067
|Stock-based compensation
|1,558
|3,024
|Bad debt reserve
|-
|132
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|174
|182
|Changes in:
|Accounts receivable
|5,492
|6,373
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|74
|800
|Accounts payable
|1,225
|(562
|)
|Revenue share payable
|(3,310
|)
|(2,692
|)
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|854
|(362
|)
|Taxes receivable and payable
|(431
|)
|323
|Deferred tax liabilities
|(705
|)
|-
|Deferred revenue
|38
|732
|NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|3,864
|2,118
|CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(27
|)
|(32
|)
|Capitalized software development costs
|(57
|)
|(121
|)
|NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|(84
|)
|(153
|)
|CASH FLOWS USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Cash paid for employee withholding taxes related to the vesting of restricted stock units
|(87
|)
|(140
|)
|Repayment of long-term debt
|(500
|)
|(500
|)
|NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|(587
|)
|(640
|)
|NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|3,193
|1,325
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|13,380
|13,852
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD
|$
|16,573
|$
|15,177
|SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|1,121
|$
|1,350
|Cash paid for income taxes
|$
|-
|$
|21
OPTIMIZERX CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION of GAAP to NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)
This earnings release includes certain financial measures not derived in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures are measures of performance not defined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States and should be considered in addition to, not in lieu of, GAAP reported measures. Additionally, these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. However, management believes that presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures provides additional information to facilitate comparison of the Company's historical operating results and trends in its underlying operating results and provides transparency on how the Company evaluates its business. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. Management believes that financial information excluding certain items that are not considered to reflect the Company's ongoing operating results, such as those listed below, improves the comparability of year-to-year results. Consequently, management believes that investors may be able to better understand the Company's operating results excluding these items. Non-GAAP financial measures may reflect adjustments for items such as asset impairment charges, amortization, stock-based compensation, acquisition expenses, severance, shareholder activist related fees, CEO search fees, other income, as well as other items that management believes are not related to the Company's ongoing performance.
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net loss
|$
|(2,199
|)
|$
|(6,899
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,094
|1,067
|Stock-based compensation
|1,558
|3,024
|Severance expenses
|275
|419
|Shareholder activist related fees
|451
|-
|CEO search fees
|225
|-
|Other income
|(39
|)
|-
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|174
|182
|Acquisition expenses
|-
|243
|Non-GAAP net income (loss)
|$
|1,539
|$
|(1,964
|)
|Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share
|Diluted
|$
|0.08
|$
|(0.11
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Diluted
|18,579,012
|18,170,108
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net loss
|$
|(2,199
|)
|$
|(6,899
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,094
|1,067
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(1,085
|)
|344
|Stock-based compensation
|1,558
|3,024
|Severance expenses
|275
|419
|Acquisition expenses
|-
|243
|Shareholder activist related fees
|451
|-
|CEO search fees
|225
|-
|Other income
|(39
|)
|-
|Interest expense, net
|1,209
|1,526
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|1,489
|$
|(276
|)
