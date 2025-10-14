Portugal's Ronaldo Becomes All-Time Top World Cup Qualifying Scorer
Lisbon: Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo became the top goalscorer in World Cup qualifying history at the age of 40 on Tuesday against Hungary.
Ronaldo netted his 40th and 41st qualifying goals, overtaking retired Guatemala international Carlos Ruiz, who scored 39 between 1998 and 2016.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner levelled for Portugal against Hungary in a 2026 World Cup qualifier after 22 minutes by finishing from Nelson Semedo's cross.
Ronaldo pounced again before half-time after being set up by Nuno Mendes to give Portugal a 2-1 lead at the break.Read Also
-
Qatar edge UAE in nervy clash to seal historic World Cup berth
If Roberto Martinez's side go on to win they will qualify for next summer's tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.
Ronaldo, also the all-time top international goalscorer with 143 strikes, is aiming to play at a sixth World Cup.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Xdata Group Named Among The Top 66 Saas Innovators In Techround's 2025 List
- Cregis And Kucoin Host Institutional Web3 Forum Discussing Industry Trends And Opportunities
- Tappalpha's Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million In AUM
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
CommentsNo comment