Fortis Starts 2025 Strong With Higher Earnings And Confident Dividend Outlook
Fortis Inc. (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) reported earnings last week. And it began 2025 on solid footing, posting first-quarter net earnings of $499 million, up from $459 million in the prior-year period. This performance was driven by organic rate base growth across its regulated utility businesses and a favourable currency exchange, which helped offset higher financing costs and weaker margins in Arizona.
Fortis reaffirmed its five-year capital plan of $26 billion, as it continues to invest into its operations and long-term growth. This level of steady investment enables management to aim for annual dividend increases of between 4% to 6%, through 2029. With 51 consecutive years of dividend hikes, Fortis continues to be one of Canada's most reliable income stocks. The current quarterly dividend stands at $0.615 per share, or $2.46 annually, offering a yield of approximately 3.6%, which is well above what you'll get with most other stocks.
The long-term appeal of Fortis lies in its consistent dividend growth and low-risk profile. Its regulated business model generates stable earnings, with last year's total reaching $1.6 billion-up from $1.5 billion the year prior-and profit margins typically in the 13% to 14% range.
Fortis' solid fundamentals make this an ideal investment to buy and forget about. The stock has delivered total returns (including dividends) of more than 50% over the past five years, with its recurring payouts being a key reason for those gains. Otherwise, with price increases alone, investors would only be up around 25%.
For retirees and income-oriented investors seeking dependable returns with minimal volatility, Fortis remains a compelling long-term holding.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment