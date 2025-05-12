403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
USD/TRY Forecast Today 12/05 TRY Bear Trend (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) In its latest trading sessions, the USD/TRY pair recorded a price of $0.0258, after starting the week at $0.0371 and closing at the same price level of 0258 reflects a sharp decrease of -30.47%.The price fluctuated during the week between a low of $0.0255 and a high of $0.0391, indicating strong selling pressure on the Turkish Lira technical Analysis and Expectations Today:The pair is moving within a clear downward trend in the short and medium term. The dollar has successfully achieved sharp gains against the Turkish Lira, leading to the breaking of successive support levels, with the price stabilizing at historically low levels. Technical indicators suggest continued negative pressure, as the price is below the 50-day and 100-day moving averages, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is stable in the oversold zone below the 30 level. This reflects strong selling momentum, but it may also signal the potential for a temporary technical rebound. Top Forex Brokers 1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money Read Review BrokerGeoLists({ type: \u0027MobileTopBrokers\u0027, id: \u0027mobile-top-5\u0027, size: SidebarBrokerListAmount, getStartedText: \u0060Get Started\u0060, readReviewText: \u0060Read Review\u0060, Logo: \u0027broker_carrousel_i\u0027, Button: \u0027broker_carrousel_n\u0027, });If the decline continues, the pair may head to test the next support level near $0.0250, which represents a potential low for this week. In the event of a corrective rebound, it may face resistance at $0.0275 and then $0.0300. It is worth noting that the continuing economic pressures on the Turkish Lira, high inflation, and weak monetary policy all weaken the likelihood of any real recovery in the near term. EURUSD Chart by TradingView TRYUSD Price Expectations for the Pair During the Current Week:The downward trend is expected to continue dominating the pair\u0026#39;s performance this week, especially with the absence of strong economic catalysts in favour of the Turkish Lira. Technically, the pair is likely to move between the near support at $0.0250 and the resistance at $0.0275, with the possibility of short-term rebounds due to oversold conditions. However, these rebounds may be limited and unsustainable without a change in economic fundamentals/TRY Trading Signals:Bearish Entry Points (Likely Scenario):Sell on any rebound towards the $0.0270 - $0.0280 levels: $0.0255 then 0250 Loss: A bullish breakout above $0.0290 with a daily close Entry Points (Alternative Scenario):Speculative buying only if strong technical reversal signals appear from the $0.0250 support: $0.0275 then 0300 Loss: A break below 0248 for USD/TRY Traders:Despite the pair reaching historically low levels, attempting to buy without strong technical confirmations is a significant risk. It is recommended to follow the downward trend and monitor support and resistance areas closely, while adopting a clear stop-loss in all cases.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment