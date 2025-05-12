AGCO To Present At The JP Morgan 53Rd Annual Technology, Media & Communications Conference

DULUTH, Ga., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AGCO (NYSE: AGCO ), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, announced today that it will participate in the JP Morgan 53rd Annual Technology, Media & Communications Conference on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. The conference will include a fireside chat with Damon Audia, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Andrew Sunderman, Vice President, PTx Product Creation & Delivery, at 10:40 a.m. Eastern Time. Investors may listen to a live webcast of the presentation by accessing the "Events" section of the company's Investor Relations website at . The webcast will also be archived immediately afterward for 12 months.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO ) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers value to farmers and OEM customers through its differentiated brand portfolio including leading brands Fendt®, Massey Ferguson®, PTx and Valtra®. AGCO's full line of equipment, smart farming solutions and services helps farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $11.7 billion in 2024. For more information, visit .

