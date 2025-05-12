E&R Showcases Advanced Packaging Innovations At IEEE ECTC 2025 In Texas

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This year, E&R will highlight its latest solutions inincluding high-precision laser drilling for 2.5D/3D ICs, multi-beam laser application, and plasma systems with excellent uniformity and thermal stability. E&R will also showcase its comprehensive Flip Chip solution-featuring pre-die bond and pre-underfill plasma cleaning, as well as on-boat/tray laser marking for high-integrity traceability.

Our Marketing Director Kevin Chang and Sales Supervisor Leo Lee , both with extensive experience in the North American market, will be present to engage with partners and customers.

E&R will be co-exhibiting at the booth of our valued partner Scientech . We warmly invite you to visit us and explore how our advanced technologies can help shape the future of semiconductor packaging.

Booth Information

Booth Number: 438

Date: May 27–30, 2025

Location: Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center, Texas

Address: 1501 Gaylord Trail, Grapevine, Texas, USA, 76051

Visit us at Scientech's Booth!

E&R Website:

