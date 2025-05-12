E&R Showcases Advanced Packaging Innovations At IEEE ECTC 2025 In Texas
Our Marketing Director Kevin Chang and Sales Supervisor Leo Lee , both with extensive experience in the North American market, will be present to engage with partners and customers.
E&R will be co-exhibiting at the booth of our valued partner Scientech . We warmly invite you to visit us and explore how our advanced technologies can help shape the future of semiconductor packaging.
Booth Information
Booth Number: 438
Date: May 27–30, 2025
Location: Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center, Texas
Address: 1501 Gaylord Trail, Grapevine, Texas, USA, 76051
Visit us at Scientech's Booth!
SOURCE E&R Engineering Corp
