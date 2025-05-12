AUO To Showcase Micro LED And AI R&D Capabilities At SID 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Unlocking Interactive Applications Across Retail, Automotive, Wearables, AI PCs, and ESG Through Large-sized, Transparent, and Integrated Technologies

HSINCHU, Taiwan, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the AI wave continues to expand, displays are becoming crucial interactive interfaces. Micro LED, poised to be the leading next-generation high-definition display technology, is set to realize its full potential thanks to its superior performance. AUO stands at the forefront of Micro LED display technology and is actively engaged in AI innovation. Under the theme "Beyond Vision.Enable Tomorrow," AUO will showcase its advancements in large-sized, transparent, and integrated Micro LED and AI applications at SID Display Week 2025, the premier global display technology event. These innovations will unlock significant breakthroughs across various fields, including retail, automotive, AR glasses, and AI PCs. Furthermore, AUO is revolutionizing green technology with the development of energy-efficient and eco-friendly FSC LCD and HiRaso ChLCD. This proactive approach addresses the high energy consumption challenges posed by displays and extensive AI computing, paving the way for a new era of sustainable, energy-saving displays in line with ESG goals.

● AUO's Breakthrough in Large-sized and Transparent Micro LED Opens Up a New Chapter of Mixed Reality Interactive Experiences

Leveraging its expertise in Micro LED display technology, AUO has achieved new milestones in size and yield. The company's advancements in large-sized and transparent applications are exemplified by its 64'' large size tile, transparent Micro LED display, created by tiling the world's largest (*) 42” single-module transparent Micro LED displays . This display features high transparency, 1,000 nits brightness, a wide color gamut, and a seamless, three-sided borderless design. Its incredibly fine pixel pitch delivers ultra-high-definition, detailed visuals without blocking the background, catering to high-end needs and offering versatile applications in retail, art exhibitions, and commercial settings.

AUO has also developed the world's first (*) 17.3” dual-sided transparent Micro LED display , further demonstrating its superior, high-transparency display technology. This innovative design optimizes crosstalk between the two sides, merging contemporary aesthetics with cutting-edge technology to seamlessly integrate visual information with the real world, opening up a new chapter of mixed reality interactive experiences.

● Micro LED Enhanced by AI Computing: Enabling Safe and Intelligent Cockpit Driving Interfaces

AUO's automotive Micro LED Display HMI solution, which is set to revolutionize the human-machine interaction experience, marks the beginning of AI technology integration into Micro LED displays. AUO has launched a 13” Micro LED HUD that delivers high brightness and rich color saturation, ensuring clear visibility in both bright sunlight and dark conditions. Leveraging the compact size of Micro LED modules, this innovation addresses the challenge of limited space in vehicles.

In addition, by integrating the instrument cluster, center console, and front passenger seat display through an in-vehicle computing solution, AUO has created a 47.5” Horizon Image Glass display interface . This panoramic design enhances the aesthetic appeal of the integrated cockpit while ensuring excellent visibility of the driving view and infotainment interface under various lighting conditions. Utilizing x-HUD multi-display technology, coupled with an AI-enhanced mixed reality camera monitoring system, further improves the visualization of driving scenarios. This elevates the smart cockpit beyond a mere information display, transforming it into a multifunctional transparent interface encompassing safe driving assistance, navigation, media streaming, and more.

● AUO Steps Up Efforts in the Augmented Reality (AR) Smart Glasses Market, Envisioning a Future of Mixed Reality

To make AI applications more "visual," AUO is leveraging augmented reality (AR) technology. The company has exclusively and independently developed optical waveguide technology, manufacturing processes, and design concepts that can be integrated with generative AI for niche AR smart glasses applications. Utilizing nanoimprint SRG diffractive waveguide technology, virtual images are directly projected onto the eyeglass lenses, delivering exceptional brightness uniformity and high-definition display quality.

The lightweight design makes the AR glasses slimmer, more comfortable, and visually similar to everyday eyewear. Furthermore, these glasses can be equipped with integrated AI hardware and software solutions, incorporating real-time translation, spatial recognition, and other emerging AI functionalities, significantly enhancing work efficiency and immersive interactive entertainment experiences.

● World's First (*) Self-Adjusting Viewing Angle Display: AI Eye-Tracking Saves 50% Power

To deliver more innovative AI visual experiences, AUO has developed a 32" 2D/3D MNT . Through optical simulation, it combines a specially designed optical film with an 8K4K ultra-high-resolution screen. A low-crosstalk algorithm optimizes the 3D display, while built-in automatic eye-tracking technology instantly adjusts the 3D image and seamlessly displays both 2D and 3D windows simultaneously. Users can enjoy an immersive entertainment visual experience without needing any wearable devices. This also provides graphic designers with a new working environment and improved efficiency, breaking through the limitations of the two-dimensional interface.

Also incorporating AI eye-tracking, AUO has leveraged the narrow-viewing-angle and parallel characteristics of collimated back light (CBL) along with one-dimensional viewing angle control (VAC) light-scattering technology. This has led to the creation of the world's first (*) 16" AI eye-tracking low power display . Featuring built-in intelligent facial recognition technology, the display can automatically determine the number of viewers and adjust or expand the viewing angle accordingly. It also boasts a 50% power-saving effect. Whether used for individual viewing or sharing with others, it delivers high-specification image quality with an ultra-high contrast ratio of 5000:1, ensuring the optimal viewing experience.

● AUO Develops Low-Power, Eco-Friendly FSC LCDs and HiRaso ChLCDs

As technological innovation advances, the issue of ever-increasing energy consumption also arises. In response, AUO is promoting a synergy between displays, AI, and ESG-driven sustainability. To counter the energy challenges brought by high-performance computing, AUO has developed a 27” FSC LCD and a 32” HiRaso ChLCD .

The FSC LCD utilizes a new liquid crystal material, integrating an ultra-high refresh rate, active RGB LED backlight technology, and an AI-optimized color separation algorithm. This achieves low color breakup, a wide color gamut, and low power consumption, delivering vibrant yet energy-efficient visual experience.

The HiRaso ChLCD, employs AUO's exclusive HiRaso cholesteric liquid crystal bistable technology, offering advantages across a wide temperature range. It provides vibrant colors and a bright visual effect with 25% NTSC color gamut and can refresh content within three seconds. Resulting in ultra-low power consumption, exceptional durability, and energy-saving benefits, setting a new standard for sustainable, low-carbon living.

Furthermore, AUO showcased an impressive 16 papers in the field of display technology selected for presentation at this year's exhibition. Among these, six papers focused on the theme of "Sustainable Displays and Green Technologies," addressing groundbreaking ESG-related topics such as waste management, applications of cholesteric liquid crystal (ChLCD) technology, display green labeling, product carbon footprint calculation methodologies, and brainwave applications. This not only highlights a commitment to balancing environmental protection and efficiency but also firmly demonstrates AUO's dedication to sustainable research and development and manufacturing practices.

With its strong R&D capabilities in display technologies, AUO continues to lead the development of the industry ecosystem. These related R&D achievements have received wide-spread recognition. At the SID exhibition, Dr. Frank Ko, CEO and President of AUO, will deliver a keynote speech titled "Redefining Displays: Inspiring New Possibilities," sharing the diverse applications of innovative display technology and redefining the new dimensions of the future.

*Based on market data as of May 12, 2025 (UTC+08:00), the date of this release.

ABOUT AUO

AUO was founded in 1996 and is an innovative, technology-oriented company that offers products and solutions with display-centric technology that push the boundaries for advanced display, smart mobility, industrial intelligence, healthcare, retail, enterprise, education and energy. The company is headquartered in Taiwan and has operations in Asia, the US, and Europe, with a global workforce of 41,000 employees. AUO is committed to ESG sustainability development and has been represented in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for 14 years. In 2024, AUO's consolidated net revenue was USD 8.57 billion. Further information about AUO can be found at:

