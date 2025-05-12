Viral Malaysia Elephant Death Sparks Calls For Crossings

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Kuala Lumpur: Viral images of an elephant trying for hours to save her calf after it was hit by a truck in Malaysia has prompted calls for dedicated wildlife crossings in the animal-rich country.

The truck collided with the elephant calf early on Sunday morning on a major highway in the north of the country.

Images of the elephant mother trying to move the truck after the incident was one of the most-viewed items on newspaper websites -- and tugged on the heartstrings of many Malaysians.

The adult animal was later sedated and moved to rejoin its herd while authorities removed the calf's carcass, news reports said.

Wildlife activists called on the government to step up efforts to provide wildlife crossings on the highway, which already has signs warning motorists of the potential dangers.

"Every year we witness tragic incidents where animals like tapirs are struck by vehicles while crossing roads in search of food," said Lee Lam Thye, a prominent former politician and wildlife activist.

"These collisions not only result in the loss of precious wildlife, but also pose a significant risk to drivers," he said in a statement to The Star daily paper.

The head of the University of Putra Malaysia's Road Safety Research Centre said motion sensors, rumble strips and elevated crossings could help.

"These steps can considerably lower crash hazards when combined with improved signage and public awareness efforts," Teik Hua Law told the New Straits Times.

A total of 2,361 wild animals were reported to have been killed by vehicles since 2020, Malaysia's natural resources and environmental sustainability minister said on Monday.

This included eight elephants.

Malaysia is one of the world's most biodiverse and animal-rich countries, with more than 360 species of mammals including elephants and tapirs living in its tropical forests.