Pedestrians, Cyclists Among Over 330K Deaths From Road Crashes In SE Asia In 2021: WHO

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) Pedestrians and cyclists are among more than 330,000 deaths from road crashes in the Southeast Asia region in 2021, said the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday, as part of the eighth UN Global Road Safety Week.

The UN Global Road Safety Week is marked biennially, starting on the third Monday of May. The theme this year is“Make walking and cycling safe”, urging the world to make walking and cycling safe for everyone.

Saima Wazed, Regional Director for WHO South-East Asia said that road traffic injuries are now the leading cause of death among young people aged 5 to 29 years, and they continue to be a pressing public health concern in our WHO South-East Asia Region.

"In 2021 alone, our region accounted for more than 330,000 deaths from road crashes, representing 28 per cent of the global total," Wazed said.

"Vulnerable road users -- including pedestrians, cyclists, and operators of two- and three-wheelers -- are up to 66 per cent of these fatalities," she added.

Wazed noted pedestrians and cyclists already account for more than one in four road traffic deaths. Besides saving lives, making roads safe is also crucial to boost health. Safe roads can not only improve community well-being but also enhance environmental sustainability.

"Prioritising walking and cycling supports physical activity, which is a key modifiable risk factor for noncommunicable diseases such as heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and cancer. Walking and cycling also support mental well-being, helping to reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety," Wazed highlighted.

Globally, road traffic crashes claim the lives of nearly 1.2 million people and leave up to 50 million more with non-fatal injuries every year.

Wazed urged civil society, the private sector, and communities to push for people-centred mobility policies, safer road design, safe vehicles, and lower speed limits.