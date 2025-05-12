Ministry Of Awqaf Launches Book On Voluntary Work

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Department of Research and Islamic Studies at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has launched the latest edition of Kitab Al-Ummah (No. 207): Maqāsid-Based Rules and Their Applications in Voluntary Work by Dr. Mustafa Bouhabouh. The book was launched at Doha International Book Fair.

The book is a scientific, analytical, and inductive study in the field of Maqāsid (objectives of Islamic law) in general, and Maqāsid-based rules in particular. It examines a set of rules related to means and explores the possibility of utilising these rules in the study of emerging issues in Islamic charitable voluntary work and its institutions, as well as in the effort to guide, develop, and improve such work and correct any potential shortcomings in its practices.

The book draws its importance not only from its subject but also from the significance of Maqāsid-based rules themselves, which are among the foremost tools of ijtihād (independent reasoning). They aid researchers in building sound foundations for issues and contemporary developments in voluntary work. These rules, with their jurisprudential depth and methodological structure, are capable of helping voluntary work achieve its intended goals.

This book represents a serious attempt to emphasise the breadth and sophistication of Maqāsid science, and its capacity to absorb new dimensions in the application of overarching Islamic legal principles. It points out that effective use of Maqāsid-based rules helps contemporary scholars to better structure and prioritise voluntary work, advancing it toward greater effectiveness and impact.

On another level, the book also affirms the importance of voluntary work, describing it as an inherent Islamic value rooted in the Qur'an, the Prophetic Sunnah, and the overarching principles of Sharia. Establishing its legal foundations is considered essential for its growth, development, and reform.

Sheikh Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Ghanem Al Thani, Director of the Department of Research and Islamic Studies, praised the great effort made by Dr. Mustafa Bouhabouh in prepari ng this scientific, analytical, and inductive study on Maqāsid in general and Maqāsid-based rules in particular.