Putin says AI provides ‘colossal’ army advantage
(MENAFN) President Vladimir Putin has stressed the importance of Russia leading the charge in integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into its military operations. Speaking at a government meeting on Wednesday, Putin emphasized that Russia should incorporate domestically developed AI software into its military command and control systems. He noted that AI has become a widespread topic of discussion, with many recognizing its immense potential.
Putin warned that the country that first refines AI technologies for warfare will gain a significant strategic advantage on the battlefield, urging Russia not to fall behind in this race.
He also pointed out that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine has led to shifts in warfare strategies, with other nations acknowledging Russia’s growing experience in these areas.
Putin has previously called AI crucial for maintaining national sovereignty and achieving success in the modern era, reinforcing Russia’s commitment to leading the field.
In related news, Russian Digital Development Minister Maksut Shadaev recently suggested that AI could replace up to half of Russia's civil servants in the future, though jobs like those in healthcare and education are expected to be less affected. The government is also working on streamlining the public sector to operate with a smaller workforce while offering higher wages for key services.
