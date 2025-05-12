Xanthan Gum Market Size, Trends & Growth By 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

Xanthan gum is a natural polysaccharide often used as a food additive and thickening agent. It is created by fermenting sugars with the bacterium Xanthomonas campestris. In the food industry, xanthan gum enhances the texture, stability, and shelf life of products such as salad dressings, sauces, and gluten-free baked goods. It also helps suspend solid particles and prevents ingredients from separating. Besides its use in foods, xanthan gum is utilized in cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and various industrial applications. It is widely considered safe for consumption and is an excellent option for individuals with gluten intolerance.

Rising prevalence of gluten allergy and sensitivity drives the global market

The rising incidence of gluten allergies and sensitivities is significantly fueling the demand for xanthan gum in gluten-free food products. The increasing occurrence of conditions such as Celiac disease and non-celiac gluten sensitivity (NCGS) is prompting the food industry to use xanthan gum as a key gluten replacement.

For example, Celiac disease-an autoimmune disorder triggered by gluten-affects around 1.4% of the global population according to serological studies, with higher prevalence noted among children and women. Additionally, awareness of NCGS is growing, with its estimated prevalence ranging between 1% and 13% across the general population.

This rising trend of gluten intolerance is driving the demand for gluten-free foods, where xanthan gum plays an essential role as a thickening and stabilizing ingredient.

Innovation in product formulations creates tremendous opportunities

Advancements in xanthan gum formulations are creating substantial opportunities for market growth, especially across the food, pharmaceutical, and personal care sectors. Manufacturers are increasingly prioritizing the development of specialized xanthan gum products that align with the rising consumer demand for sustainable, clean-label, and allergen-free ingredients.

For example, in January 2025, CP Kelco launched the KELTROL® CG series-biodegradable xanthan gums certified by COSMOS and NATRUE-specifically designed to improve texture and stability in natural personal care products such as shampoos and lotions. These developments address the growing consumer shift toward natural and eco-conscious products, fueling the demand for functional and specialty xanthan gum variants.

With industries progressively seeking sustainable and adaptable ingredients, such innovations are expected to significantly propel market expansion.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing substantial growth in the xanthan gum market, driven by the rapid expansion of the food and beverage industry, particularly in countries like China and India. The increasing demand for gluten-free and organic food products is a key trend, with xanthan gum used as a thickening agent in sauces, dressings, and dairy alternatives.

Additionally, the booming oil & gas sector in China and Indonesia is propelling xanthan gum demand for drilling operations. Countries like South Korea and Japan are leveraging advancements in pharmaceutical and cosmetic formulations, increasing the usage of xanthan gum in controlled drug delivery systems and personal care products.

Furthermore, government initiatives supporting sustainable agriculture and natural products are fostering growth in the region's xanthan gum market, making it an attractive hub for both production and consumption.

The global xanthan gum market size was valued at USD 700.89 million in 2024 and is estimated to grow from USD 736.84 million in 2025 to reach USD 1099.49 million by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 5.13% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

By form, the global xanthan gum market is segmented into dry powder and liquid variations.

By function, the global xanthan gum market is segmented into thickening agent, stabilizing agent, emulsifying agent, suspending agent, and others

By source, the market is classified into corn-based, wheat-based, soy-based, dairy-based, and other sources.

By end-user industry, the market is bifurcated into B2C (Business to Consumer) and food industry, oil & gas industry, pharmaceutical industry, cosmetic & personal care industry, chemical industry, and others. Asia-Pacific is the highest shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

CP KelcoCargill IncorporatedADM (Archer Daniels Midland Company)Deosen Biochemical Ltd.Jungbunzlauer Suisse AGFufeng Group Company LimitedMeihua Holdings Group Co. Ltd.Ingredion IncorporatedZoranoc Oilfield ChemicalHebei Xinhe Biochemical Co. Ltd.Others Recent Developments

In September 2024 , Jungbunzlauer announced that they have committed around $200 million to expand their existing facility in Port Colborne, Ontario, with a new xanthan gum production line. The current 50,000-square-foot plant, operational since 2002, manufactures biodegradable ingredients sourced from corn. It also produces items such as citric acid and specialty salts through natural fermentation processes, according to the company.

Segmentation

By FormDry PowderLiquidBy FunctionThickening AgentStabilizing AgentEmulsifying AgentSuspending AgentOthersBy SourceCorn-basedWheat-basedSoy-basedDairy-basedOthersBy End-User IndustryFood IndustryOil & Gas IndustryPharmaceutical IndustryCosmetic & Personal Care IndustryChemical IndustryOthersBy RegionsNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa