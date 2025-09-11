Swiss Travel to U.S. Plummets Drastically in 2025
(MENAFN) Swiss visits to the United States have declined significantly in 2025, with the Swiss Travel Federation (FSV) attributing the drop to political developments under President Donald Trump that are deterring tourists.
A survey involving 172 FSV members revealed a 6% decrease in trips to the US during the first half of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, according to a media report released Wednesday. The federation anticipates a roughly 10% reduction in overall US travel for the full year. Passenger numbers crossing the Atlantic are projected to fall to 340,000 in 2025, down from 380,000 in 2024.
"The current political situation is negatively affecting traveller behaviour," the FSV stated.
Andrea Beffa, director of the FSV, told a news agency that the downturn was predictable.
"There had already been a decline during Donald Trump’s first term in office," she said. Beffa also noted that while most bookings made before last November’s election were honored, demand has been decreasing "since the election of the new occupant of the White House."
As a result, alternative destinations like Canada, Australia, and various countries across Asia and Africa have seen increased interest. The summer’s top choices for Swiss travelers included Spain, Greece, and Türkiye, the survey found.
"They simply choose other destinations. I predict that in 2026 there will be an even bigger drop compared to this year," Beffa warned.
