Asia Cup 2025: How Did Team India Secure 9-Wicket Win Over UAE In Opener?

The current T20 world champions India flexed their muscles, mercilessly outclassing the UAE in a nine-wicket win on their home soil, while chasing just 58 runs during their Asia Cup campaign opener at Dubai on Tuesday.

A four-wicket haul from Kuldeep Yadav (4/7) and a fine spell from Shivam Dube (3/7) bundled out the UAE for just 57 runs in 13.1 overs, with openers Alishan Sharafu (22) and skipper Muhammed Waseem (19) being the only ones to touch double figures. Abhishek Sharma and vice-captain Shubman Gill unleashed destruction right from ball one, enabling India to chase down the total in just 4.3 overs, a grand total of just 27 balls.

Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill unleash firepower

In the run chase of 58 runs, Abhishek Sharma did not waste any time, slamming a six and four to start off the chase. On the first ball by Haider Ali, pitched outside off, the Punjabi hitter freed his arms with a massive loft over wide long-off. On the next delivery, he followed it with a slash over the extra cover region. While he survived a caught and bowled on the next delivery, he left the final two balls without any runs.

In the next over, it was vice-captain Shubman Gill, who shaved off almost 50 per cent of the target with a cut shot for four and a brilliant flick over deep square leg to end the over with India at 25 runs.

In the next over, Abhishek took his turn to fire again, smashing Dhruv Parashar for a fantastic back-footed six over long-off, following it with another four over extra cover region, bringing the total to 38 in three overs.

In the fourth over, after a couple of singles by Gill, Abhishek inflicted more damage with a flat six over deep backwards square leg. The punishment ended for the UAE, as Abhishek was removed by Junaid Siddique for 30 in 16 balls, with two fours and three sixes, while going for a big hit, caught by Haider Ali. India was 48/1 in 3.5 overs.

Suryakumar Yadav joins Gill to finish off the match

Suryakumar started off the innings with a first-ball six, with his trademark flick over fine leg, bringing up India's 50-run mark in four overs, leaving them with just four runs to chase.

Gill finished off the game with a four in the long-on region, ending the chase in 4.3 overs. Gill stayed unbeaten at 20 in just nine balls, with two fours and a six, while Suryakumar stayed unbeaten at seven in two balls, with a six to his name.

Earlier, India bowlers brought thunder down the ground and left carnage with left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav emerging as the mastermind. The UAE batters were left bamboozled as they folded on 57, the second lowest in the history of the T20 Asia Cup on Wednesday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Kuldeep Yadav and Shivam Dube dismantle UAE batting line-up

Kuldeep starred with a four-wicket haul while Shivam Dube maintained his economical nature with his scrambled seam and scalped 3/4 to leave mayhem in Dubai. UAE bundled out on 57, the second lowest in the tournament behind Hong Kong's 38 against Pakistan in 2022.

India reaped rewards after the 15-successive toss losing jinx ended, and captain Suryakumar Yadav opted to field. The dry surface with some cracks and a layer of grass was the ideal platform for Kuldeep to enchant the spectators.

Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah opened India's pace attack against the Alishan Sharafu and skipper Muhammad Waseem, who adopted a fearless approach that came with a mixed bag of results. Sharafu edged the ball past the lone slip to pick up the first four, and topped it up by swiftly cutting the ball to find the fence for the second time.

UAE put India under pressure in powerplay

Sharafu continued to be the aggressor and clipped Bumrah on the final ball of the next over to pick up his third boundary. Suryakumar realised the gravity of the situation, removed Pandya from the attack, and introduced Axar Patel in the third. Sharafu remained unfazed and smoked the ball flat over covers for a maximum.

Bumrah, who was trying to nail the yorker, eventually found his mark and produced a toe-crushing, searing delivery. The off-stump went cartwheeled into the air, and Sharafu returned on 22(17). The floodgates opened as mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy lured a thick edge off Muhammad Zohaib, which flew straight to Kuldeep.

UAE batting collapsed after powerplay

Waseem reeled in three boundaries in the final over of the powerplay to finish with 41/2. Once the fielding restrictions were lifted, Indian spinners ran rampant, with Kuldeep engineering the ruthless assault. From 41/2, the UAE were left threadbare at 53/7, courtesy of Kuldeep's sizzling exploits in the ninth over.

Rahul Chopra (3) holed it to the vice-captain, Shubman Gill, on the first, skipper Waseem was pinned in front of the stumps on 19(22) on the fourth, and Harshit Kaushik was castled on the final for a run-a-ball two.

Sanju Samson took a stunner to remove power-hitter Asif Khan (2 off 7) off Shivam Dube. Axar trapped Simranjeet to add to the UAE's woes. In his next over, Dube struck Dhruv Parashar's (1 off 7) pads to have him pinned in front of the stumps.

On the next ball, Junaid Siddique was stumped, but India decided to withdraw the appeal because the batter was put off by the towel. During Dube's run-up, the towel fell off, and Siddique tried to pull the ball away but missed it. Samson was smart to spot Siddique outside the crease and underarm a direct hit, while Siddique was busy pointing out the dropped towel.

Siddique didn't survive much and ballooned it to Suryakumar, who pouched it at the last moment, forcing the UAE batter to return on a three-ball duck. Kuldeep wrapped up the innings after Haider Ali gave away an edge to Samson.

Brief Scores: UAE: 57 (Alishan Sarafu 22, Muhammed Waseem 19, Shivam Dube 3/4) lose to India: 60/1 in 4.3 overs (Abhishek Sharma 30, Shubman Gill 20, Junaid Siddique 1/16).

India will next play Pakistan at the same venue on Sunday.

