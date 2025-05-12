403
Putin suggests unconditional peace discussions with Ukraine
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed beginning unconditional peace talks with Ukraine on May 15, without any preconditions. Putin made this announcement on Sunday, during a media address at the conclusion of the Victory Day celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany. The celebrations included visits from international leaders, including those from China, Venezuela, and Vietnam.
Putin emphasized that the peace talks would take place in Istanbul, where similar negotiations had been held in 2022 before being suspended. He stated that Moscow is committed to serious discussions with Ukraine, aiming to address the root causes of the conflict and establish a lasting peace.
During his speech, Putin also reflected on the significance of the Victory Day celebrations, which included the participation of foreign dignitaries and military representatives. He highlighted the collective memory of the global victory over Nazism, expressing gratitude to those who fought alongside Russia during World War II and reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to building a safer and more just world.
