Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Taliban prohibits chess

2025-05-12 02:04:41
(MENAFN) The Taliban government in Afghanistan has officially banned the game of chess nationwide, stating that it conflicts with Islamic Sharia law. The decision was announced on Sunday by a spokesperson for the group’s sports directorate.

“There are religious concerns regarding chess,” said Atal Mashwani, the Taliban’s sports spokesman, in a statement to AFP. He explained that the game is viewed as a form of gambling, which is prohibited under the group’s strict interpretation of morality laws. The ban will remain in effect “until these concerns are resolved,” he added, noting that the country’s chess federation has not organized any tournaments in the past two years.

Since regaining control of Afghanistan in 2021 following the U.S. military withdrawal, the Taliban has placed restrictions on several sports. Last year, it banned mixed martial arts (MMA) and other forms of competitive fighting, labeling them too violent and inconsistent with Sharia principles.

However, not all sports are treated the same by the regime. In January, a Taliban delegation led by acting Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi engaged in talks with Indian officials in Dubai to explore sports cooperation, with cricket—a widely loved sport in both nations—featuring prominently in the discussions.

Despite earlier concerns, the traditional Afghan sport of buzkashi has flourished under the Taliban’s current rule. According to a February report from The Washington Post, the horseback sport, which involves players maneuvering a goat or calf carcass into a goal, has regained popularity and now attracts large crowds, including Taliban members themselves. This marks a significant shift from the 1990s, when the group had previously banned the game during its earlier rule.

