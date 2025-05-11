Russian Pows Report No Complaints About Conditions In Ukrainian Captivity Lubinets

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Employees of the Ombudsman's Office spoke with Russian prisoners of war during the swap on Mya 6, according to the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets.

In a post on Telegram , Lubinets stated that "during the conversation, the Russians unanimously affirmed that they had no complaints about being in captivity."

One of the Russian prisoners, a 59-year-old man, admitted that his motivation for joining the army was financial. Meanwhile, other captives said that, despite the acceptable conditions, they would rather not experience captivity again.

The Commissioner stressed that "Ukraine adheres to the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War. Such communication reaffirms this commitment."

Lubinets further emphasized that Ukraine expects Russia to take similar steps and comply with international humanitarian law regarding the detention of Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Russian Federation. He stated that to this end, Ukraine is actively engaging with the international community and continuing efforts to ensure compliance.

As reported, another 205 Ukrainian defenders captured by Russia returned to Ukraine on May 6.

According to the Coordination Center, the liberated soldiers include representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including the Navy, Air Force, Air Assault Forces, Territorial Defense Forces, as well as the National Guard and the State Border Guard Service.

The Coordination Center reported that three Ukrainian officers and 202 soldiers and sergeants have returned home.

In a post on Telegram, Lubinets stated that "during the conversation, the Russians unanimously affirmed that they had no complaints about being in captivity."

One of the Russian prisoners, a 59-year-old man, admitted that his motivation for joining the army was financial. Meanwhile, other captives said that, despite the acceptable conditions, they would rather not experience captivity again.

Over 4,757 Ukrainians already released from Russian captivity

The Commissioner stressed that "Ukraine adheres to the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War. Such communication reaffirms this commitment."

Lubinets further emphasized that Ukraine expects Russia to take similar steps and comply with international humanitarian law regarding the detention of Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Russian Federation. He stated that to this end, Ukraine is actively engaging with the international community and continuing efforts to ensure compliance.

As reported, another 205 Ukrainian defenders captured by Russia returned to Ukraine on May 6.

According to the Coordination Center, the liberated soldiers include representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including the Navy, Air Force, Air Assault Forces, Territorial Defense Forces, as well as the National Guard and the State Border Guard Service.

The Coordination Center reported that three Ukrainian officers and 202 soldiers and sergeants have returned home.