Libya, UN Discuss Progress In Political Process

Tripoli, : Vice President of the Presidential Council of the State of Libya, HE Abdullah Al Lafi, discussed with UN Secretary General's Special Representative for Libya, Hanna Tetteh, the latest developments in the country's political process.

The meeting included a comprehensive briefing on the results of the Advisory Committee's work, as well as a discussion of the most prominent challenges facing the political process and ways to overcome them within a comprehensive national vision, in partnership with the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).

These moves come amid the ongoing political stalemate in the country. Libya had planned to hold presidential and legislative elections in December 2021, but these were postponed indefinitely due to disagreements between the conflicting Libyan parties.

